

HONG KONG, Nov 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The "BEA x Blue Cross Insurance 2023 Hong Kong Open Fencing Championships", the climactic final week of Hong Kong's fencing competitions, will be held with great fanfare on 25th and 26th November, 2023. Hosted at Hall 11 of AsiaWorld-Expo, the Championships are organised by the Hong Kong Fencing Association ("HKFA") and co-sponsored by The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") and Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross"). BEA and Blue Cross have been actively devoting resources to nurture local athletes and support sports development, particularly through their well-established association with the HKFA, working hand-in-hand to promote the sport of fencing and raise public awareness of local athletes. World-class fencers have been invited to the Championships, and nearly 1,000 elite fencers, including 100 overseas participants from 14 countries and regions, such as China, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Singapore, Chinese Taipei and more, will gather in Hong Kong to vie for the awards. This year, following the award arrangement from last year, the "BEA x Blue Cross Insurance Best Fencer Awards" will be presented, recognising the top 24 athletes for outstanding performances in the Men's and Women's Open categories for Epee, Foil and Sabre. The total prize money available amounts to over HKD$100,000. This year's tournament will include Men's and Women's Open categories and Master categories for Epee, Foil and Sabre, which will capture the excitement and put on display exquisite fencing skills at their best. Additionally, there will be competitions for boys and girls Under-14 categories in Epee, Foil and Sabre, with the aim of nurturing rising stars and providing opportunities for youngsters to experience world-class competitions and present their talent to the world. Mr. Yang Wing Sun, President of the HKFA, said, "We are honoured to be able to invite top fencers from around the world to participate in this edition of the Championships, and we believe it will be an intense arena of competitive excellence. We would like to express our gratitude to the BEA, Blue Cross and Hong Kong Government for their unwavering support in promoting the development of fencing in Hong Kong, including their strong support for the Hong Kong Open Fencing Championships. This has provided a platform and necessary resources to allow fencers to gain top-class experience and enhance their skills. For fencers of Hong Kong team, the Hong Kong Open Fencing Championships can be regarded as a warm-up match for next year's Fencing Grand Prix, in preparation for winning Olympic tickets." Mr. Adrian Li, Co-Chief Executive of BEA, said, "Hong Kong's fencers have captured our imaginations with their exceptional and inspiring performances in recent competitions. In collaboration with Blue Cross and HKFA, BEA is honoured to sponsor another year of the Hong Kong Open Fencing Championships, to further engage our community in this thrilling sport. The Bank supports the development of the Hong Kong sports scene and local athletes, and we eagerly look forward to electrifying performances that will bring the joy of sports to the public." Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross, stated, "This year marks Blue Cross's eighth consecutive year as the title sponsor of the 'Hong Kong Open Fencing Championships'. We have witnessed the rise in interest and awareness of fencing in Hong Kong over the years. We are therefore delighted to join force once again with BEA and the HKFA to provide more opportunities for the public to enjoy high-level competitions, support local athletes and sports development, and contribute to the promotion of sports in the community." Live broadcasting of the two-day event for the Championships will be available at the link: https://www.youtube.com/@koovbroadcastinglive9180/streams For high-res photos, please visit:https://bit.ly/40RyskD About The Bank of East Asia Incorporated in 1918, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") is a leading Hong Kong-based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with total consolidated assets of HK$872.1 billion (US$111.3 billion) as of 30th June, 2023. BEA provides a comprehensive range of corporate banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to customers through an extensive network of about 130 outlets covering Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Macau, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.hkbea.com. About Blue Cross Insurance Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel, and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers. Blue Cross distributes its products through various channels, including AIA agency force, online platform, direct sales, BEA network, insurance agents and brokers, as well as travel agencies. In 2023, Blue Cross is assigned the Financial Strength Rating of A+ / Stable and Issuer Credit Rating: A+ / Stable by S&P. For more information about Blue Cross, please visit www.bluecross.com.hk. Appendix 1: "BEA x Blue Cross 2023 Hong Kong Open Fencing Championships" Schedule* Competition Date Categories Individual Events Competition Time 25th November, 2023(Sat) Open Categories Men's Epee 9am - 8pm Women's Foil Men's Sabre Master Categories Men's Epee 1pm - 4pm Men's Sabre 4pm - 6pm Women's Foil 5pm - 6pm Under-14 Categories Women's Epee 9am - 8pm Men's Foil Women's Sabre 26th November, 2023(Sun) Open Categories Women's Epee 9am - 8pm Men's Foil Women's Sabre Master Categories Women's Epee 3pm - 6pm Men's Foil Under-14 Categories Men's Epee 9am - 8pm Women's Foil Men's Sabre *Please visit Hong Kong Fencing Association website (www.hkfa.org.hk) for details.





