  Friday, November 24, 2023
Friday, 24 November 2023, 19:35 HKT/SGT
Source: Brain Brands
Mushroom Coffee: Revolutionary Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals Announced by Brain Brands

NEW YORK, Nov 24, 2023 - (NewMediaWire) - Black Friday 2023 is here, and Brain Brands - the leading provider of functional mushroom coffee, is thrilled to unveil its most significant Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event.

Brain Brands mission is to help millions of people improve their quality of life through all natural, plant-based adaptogenic superfoods. Now customers around the world can enjoy heavy discounts on Mushroom Coffee, Mushroom Powder and other Functional Mushroom Supplements.

Mushroom Coffee Deals In Black Friday 2023

Brain Brands Seven Blend Mushroom Coffee offers a healthy, enriching experience with every sip. Featuring Chaga, Cordyceps, Reishi, Lion's Mane, Shiitake, Maitake, and Turkey Tail, this blend will revolutionize your daily routine.

Each serving of Brain Brands mushroom coffee contains 600mg of the 7 most important functional mushrooms. Without compromising the taste of coffee that you love, Brian Brands offers the most powerful mushroom dose on the market, comfortably exceeding alternatives such as MUD/Wtr, Four Sigmatic, Blume and Ryze.

Brain Brands roasts and infuses premium mushroom coffee in small batches every week, customers will receive fresh coffee delivered directly to their doorstep with every order.

Special Mushroom Coffee Offers For Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023

To help more people discover the benefits of Mushroom Coffee, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday you can purchase one bag of Mushroom Coffee for $30, or you can subscribe and save 50% on your first order, and 20% for every order after that. Each bag contains 34 servings.

Mushroom Coffee is the perfect way to insert 7 elite superfood functional mushrooms into your daily routine - all without jitters and the afternoon crash that coffee is associated with.

Shop Mushroom Coffee

Functional Mushroom Supplements & Powder

Brain Brands is proud to extend it’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale to its world-renowned Mushroom Powder

Mushroom Powders empower users to add functional mushrooms to beverages and meals.

Brain Brand Mushroom Powders are made using all natural ingredients and doctor formulated to support everything from cognitive function to athletic performance.

You can choose from individual Mushroom blends for targeted support or opt for the Seven Blend Mushroom Powder.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday get incredible deals on Mushroom Supplements

The following Mushroom Powders are on sale:

- Seven Blend Mushroom Powder

- Immune Support and Recovery Mushroom Powder (Chaga)

- Cognitive Nootropic Mushroom Powder (Lion’s Mane)

All Brain Brands Functional Mushroom Products are certified organic and lab tested to ensure safety and potency.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Mushroom Coffee and Mushroom Capsules FAQs

Why Are Brain Brands Products On Sale?

We want to ensure that everyone can experience the benefits of mushroom superfoods. Black Friday is the perfect time of year to introduce Brain Brands to customers who want to live better, and to reward regular users of adaptogenic superfoods.

We don’t believe in spending heavily on advertising like some of our competitors, we believe in developing quality products that will make a difference to the lives of our customers.

How Long Will The Black Friday Sale Last?

Brain Brands Black Friday Sale will last until the end of Cyber Monday 2023.

Where Can I Find the Best Deals On Mushroom Coffee?

The best deals can be found on Brain Brands Website. The best Black Friday deals are found online, and there’s no need to lineup or navigate through crowded shopping malls.

Where Are Brain Brands Products From?

Brain Brands mushroom coffee is made in the United States or Canada depending on where you’re ordering from. Brain Brands ships around the world.

Are Functional Mushrooms The Same As Magic Mushrooms?

No, functional mushrooms are not the same as magic mushrooms and will not cause any psychedelic or hallucination effects.

What Is The Best Time Of Day To Take Brain Brands?

The best time of day to take Brain Brands Mushroom Coffee is when you need it most! Most people enjoy drinking our coffee in the morning to start their day, they also enjoy taking their coffee just after lunch to avoid the post lunch crash.

You drink Brain Brands coffee at a time that suits you!

When it comes to Mushroom Capsule, you can find the best time of day to consume your chosen capsule on the package!

Where Can I Learn More About Functional Mushrooms?

Brain Brands offers a dedicated fact based education section on its website. You can learn more about what each mushroom does and why it’s good for you.

Shop The Biggest Black Friday Mushroom Products Sale

About Brain Brands

Brain Brands is a modern health and wellness functional mushroom brand on a mission to cultivate powerful functional mushroom products to support your well-being.

Brain Brands was created by a versatile team of professionals. Developed by licensed nutritionists, medical doctors, food scientists and a panel of professional athletes along with neuroscience researchers and health advocates. Our medicinal mushroom brand is committed to developing 100% Certified Organic functional mushroom capsules, coffee and creamers.

Brain Brands cultivates nootropic superfoods that naturally support the brain and body. Our products are grown in environmentally controlled facilities in the U.S.A and the UK. Our capsules are encapsulated in an ISO7 accredited facility. Quality is our recipe.  Every ingredient we used is GMO-free, certified organic, plant-based and gluten-free.

For more information please visit https://brainbrands.org or contact support@brainbrands.org 




Source: Brain Brands

