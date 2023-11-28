Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)
ASEAN Ceramic 2023 Opens with Record-Breaking Exhibitor Turnout and Appreciation Awards

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 7th edition of ASEAN Ceramics exhibition commended today with a spectacular opening ceremony, bringing together prominent figures from the ceramics industry, government officials, and distinguished guests. Hosted at the International Centre for Exhibition (I.C.E.) in Hanoi, Vietnam, this 3-day event is set to be a groundbreaking experience with a record-breaking participation of over 200+ exhibiting brands and companies from 19 countries including four country pavilions representing Italy, China, Korea, and Vietnam as they present a unique variety of the latest ceramic technologies and materials during the exhibition. Covering a total exhibition space of 4,389 square meters, this represents a 150% increase in both exhibiting companies & brands and floor space compared to the previous edition.

The opening ceremony began with a warm welcome from Mr. Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of Messe München /MMI Asia, the exhibition's organizer. He highlighted the significant role of the ASEAN Ceramics exhibition in fostering continuous development and advancement within the ceramics industry. Mr. Dinh Quang Huy, Chairman of Vietnam Building Ceramic Association and co-organizer of the event, extended greetings and expressed optimism that the exhibition would serve as a catalyst for connecting industry professionals, fostering knowledge exchange, and propelling the industry forward.

The Guest of Honour, Mr. Nguyen Van Sinh, Deputy Minister of Construction in Vietnam, endorsed the exhibition's success and provided insights into the role of ceramics in the construction industry, emphasizing the importance of sustainable and cutting-edge technologies. Mr. Edy Suyanto, Chairman of Asaki - Ceramics Industry Club of ASEAN (CICA), conveyed the club's enthusiasm and commitment to promoting collaboration and advancements in the ceramics sector within the ASEAN region.

Representatives from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Association of Italian Manufacturers of Machinery and Equipment for Ceramics (ACIMAC) extended their greetings, underlining the global significance of the ASEAN Ceramics exhibition.

The ASEAN Ceramics Appreciation Awards were a highlight of the ceremony, with trophies awarded to outstanding companies. The recipients included exhibitors such as Izawa, Heraues, Aekerola, Rockteam, Benh Mayer, VITIS, TQT, Neptune, KFA, Sacmi, System Ceramics and Adroit. Additionally, associations such as ACIMAC, CCPIT, KFA, VIBCA, TCS, and BCMEA were recognized for their consistent support and contributions.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic ribbon-cutting, officially opening the exhibition, followed by a VIP tour, offering the distinguished guests an exclusive preview of the latest ceramic technologies and materials showcased by leading companies.

Don't miss out on the largest-ever edition of ASEAN Ceramics 2023, the premier trade fair for Ceramics - Machinery, Technology, and Materials in Southeast Asia! Prepare for an immersive experience surrounded by the latest industry advancements, innovation showcases, and unparalleled networking opportunities over the three-day event. In addition to the exhibition, ASEAN Ceramics 2023 will feature a comprehensive program of accompanying activities creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and business growth - ASEAN Ceramics Conference, Buyer-Seller Meetings, Pre-event Factory Tours, Ceramic Manufacturer’s Pavilion, Job & Education Fair, Live Demo & Showcase and  various Networking opportunities.

About Messe Muenchen GmbH

Messe Muenchen GmbH is one of the world's leading trade fair organizers with more than 50 trade fairs for capital goods, consumer goods, and new technologies. Every year, Messe Muenchen organizes more than 200 events in Munich, Germany, and abroad, attracting over 30,000 exhibitors and 2 million visitors. The company's mission is to create innovative, sustainable, and profitable platforms for its customers to do business and connect with their target markets.

About MMI Asia Pte Ltd

MMI Asia is a full subsidiary of Messe München GMBH (MMG) established in 1992 and one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia was set up as the regional headquarter and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MMG to promote global trade expansion by facilitating participation of Asian exhibitors in Messe München fairs worldwide. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations.

About Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA)

Vietnam Building Ceramic Association is a professional organization, non-governmental, voluntary, established under Decision No. 41/1999 / QD - BTCCBCP dated 04-10-1999 of the Minister, Head of the Organizing Committee Government personnel. Currently VIBCA includes around 100 members are enterprises of different economic sectors, operating mainly in the field of building ceramics, including the associate members are research institutions, investment consulting, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. VIBCA is a member of the Association of Asean Ceramics Industry CICA and intimate relationship with the Association Ceramics of countries in Asean and in the world.

Contact:

MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.
Joey Ng – 65 9734 7946
Marketing Executive
joey@mmiasia.com.sg

Vietnam Building Ceramic Association
Ms Vu Thi Kim Dung - 84 915114000
Chief of Foreign Affairs
vibcaoffice@gmail.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)
Sectors: Trade Shows
