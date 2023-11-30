Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 30, 2023
Thursday, 30 November 2023, 15:17 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Boosting Growth Investment to Power Mobility Company Transformation Toyota-DENSO Capital Ties Revised

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has decided to sell a portion of its shareholdings in DENSO CORPORATION (DENSO).

Toyota has been restructuring its groupwide business with a "home & away" perspective since 2016. This is part of its transformation into a mobility company, stimulating mutual improvement through greater collaboration with highly specialized group companies. Amid these efforts, the core group companies of Toyota, DENSO, Toyota Industries Corporation, and Aisin Corporation have held extensive discussions and have come to an agreement that, to start, Toyota will sell a portion of its shares in DENSO. By effectively leveraging funds obtained through the sale, Toyota can boost capital efficiency and achieve further growth for the Group, while maintaining the capital ties that have sustained a strong relationship. DENSO will continue to strengthen the Toyota Group's competitiveness as a leader in software. Toyota plans to use the generated capital to make growth investments focused on electrification, intelligence, and diversification initiatives.

Toyota also intends to carefully review its capital ties with other group companies on an individual basis, examining elements such as human resources, operations, culture, and business relationships while exploring the potential for strengthening competitiveness. The Group will continue working as one to drive Toyota's transformation into a mobility company.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Nov 29, 2023 15:17 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for October 2023
Nov 29, 2023 12:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Re-introduces the Land Cruiser "70" in Japan
Nov 27, 2023 16:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches IMV 0 in Thailand Providing Mobility to Make People's Lives Better through Customizability
Nov 20, 2023 11:07 HKT/SGT
Dream 1-2-3 finish at home for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Nov 6, 2023 13:32 HKT/SGT
Toyota Reaches Global Production of 300 Million Cars
Nov 6, 2023 11:08 HKT/SGT
Title-deciding Bahrain win for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Oct 30, 2023 17:12 HKT/SGT
Bahrain title showdown for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Oct 20, 2023 10:32 HKT/SGT
Toyota Adopts the North American Charging Standard to Expand Customer Charging Options
Oct 18, 2023 13:13 HKT/SGT
Towards a Future Where Mobility Helps Users Fulfill Their Vision
Oct 17, 2023 17:46 HKT/SGT
Towards a Mobility Future That Offers Freedom to Lead the Life You Want, Anywhere, Anytime
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       