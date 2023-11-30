Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 30, 2023
Thursday, 30 November 2023, 15:25 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai's Sales Subsidiary Collaborates with Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in Thailand

TOKYO, Nov 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that its Thai sales subsidiary Eisai (Thailand) Marketing Co., Ltd., (Eisai Thailand) has made an agreement to collaborate with the Department of Medical Services (DMS), Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) of Thailand to further enhance the access to treatments for dementia including Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in Thailand.

In Thailand, the number of people suffering from dementia is expected to increase significantly from the current 700 thousand to 2 million by 2050 due to the rapid aging of the population.*1 Dementia and AD are the third leading cause of death among women (7.1% of total deaths) and the ninth leading cause of death for men (3.3% of total deaths),*2 making the need to build a system to counter dementia urgent.

With this agreement, Eisai Thailand and DMS have identified three key challenges to addressing issues regarding dementia and AD in Thailand: (1) raising disease awareness for Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and dementia including AD (2) improving diagnosis infrastructure for MCI and dementia including AD and ensuring civilian access to these services (3) ensuring total care by building a dementia community and ecosystem for people with dementia and their families.

Formulation of disease guidelines by the state is essential to address these challenges. Eisai Thailand and DMS will jointly conduct surveys and other initiatives to establish such guidelines. Additionally, both organizations will promote implementation of these guidelines in collaboration with various stakeholders, including those from different industries, to develop an ecosystem dedicated to dementia, seeking to establish a strong support system for the dementia community in Thailand.

Eisai will continue to support people with dementia and their families to “live their fullest lives” to effectively achieve social good in the form of “relieving anxiety over health” and “reducing health disparities”.

(1) Alzheimer’s Disease International. & Alzheimer’s Australia. (2014). Dementia in the Asia Pacific Region. London: Alzheimer’s Disease International.
(2) Burden of Disease Thailand Report 2019

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Nov 22, 2023 08:28 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Perampanel at The 77th American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting
Nov 20, 2023 16:05 HKT/SGT
LEQEMBI Wins Best New Drug And Clinical Advance of The Year at The Scrip Awards 2023
Oct 25, 2023 19:43 HKT/SGT
LEQEMBI (lecanemab-Irmb) Named One of Time's Best Inventions of 2023
Oct 16, 2023 13:07 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present New Data from LEQEMBI (Lecanemab-Irmb) Phase 3 Clarity Ad Study and Other Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Research at The Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Oct 11, 2023 12:07 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Research from Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline at ESMO Congress 2023
Oct 4, 2023 18:08 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Notice of Absorption-Type Merger (Simplified Merger/Short-Form Merger) of KAN Research Institute, Inc.
Sept 28, 2023 16:05 HKT/SGT
Eisai Launches New "Innovation" Page on Corporate Website
Sept 28, 2023 13:49 HKT/SGT
Tokio Marine Nichido and Eisai Co-Develop Industry's First "Dementia Care Support Insurance"
Sept 25, 2023 14:17 HKT/SGT
"LEQEMBI Intravenous Infusion" (Lecanemab) Approved for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease in Japan
Sept 21, 2023 11:26 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Release of Dementia Disease Awareness Videos for World Alzheimer's Day, September 21
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       