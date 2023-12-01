

MUMBAI, INDIA, Nov 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - A notable pharmaceutical company in India faced significant challenges in overseeing its complex IT infrastructure. Obsolete legacy systems, inconsistent data sources, and the need to comply with strict regulatory requirements hampered innovation and operational effectiveness. Consequently, the company launched a broad Pharma IT initiative. A cloud-based infrastructure was implemented to centralise data storage, guaranteeing scalability and accessibility. The incorporation of cutting-edge analytics tools enhanced research and development, promoting data-driven decision-making. Concurrently, a strong cybersecurity framework was established to ensure adherence to regulatory mandates and protect confidential patient data.



The Pharma IT transformation yielded impressive outcomes. The implementation of advanced analytics resulted in an impressive 20% reduction in drug development cycles, while a streamlined infrastructure led to a noteworthy 30% reduction in operational costs. The cybersecurity measures improved the company's reputation for data security in addition to complying with regulations. The company not only overcame immediate difficulties by implementing state-of-the-art Pharma IT solutions, but it also established itself as a market leader in India's very competitive pharmaceutical sector. This transformation was a great success and demonstrated how important IT is to driving innovation, efficiency, and compliance in India's ever-expanding pharmaceutical industry. An overview of the 14th Edition Of the Pharma IT Summit: Recognized as the "world's pharmacy," India's pharmaceutical industry stands at the forefront of groundbreaking innovation, particularly in the realm of life-saving medicines. Within the global pharmaceutical sector, India has emerged as a significant and ascendant player. The industry holds a pivotal role in the worldwide healthcare system, with market projections anticipating a reach of $1.5 trillion by 2023. Furthermore, it constitutes a substantial portion of India's GDP, contributing over 5% to the nation's economic output. Notably, India claims the title of the largest supplier of generic drugs globally, with a staggering 20% of the world's supply originating from the country. The sector is poised for continued expansion, with forecasts indicating a market size of $100 billion by the year 2025. The 14th Edition of the Pharma IT Summit is dedicated to propelling pharmaceutical technology forward through a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and education. This conference serves as a platform for in-depth discussions on crucial topics such as AI & ML, digital transformation, Industry 4.0, cybersecurity, and more. Whether you are a seasoned professional in the pharmaceutical industry, a tech expert, or someone intrigued by the latest advancements in the field, the Pharma IT Summit offers valuable insights for everyone involved. This summit stands as a testament to the dynamic intersection of pharmaceuticals and technology, fostering an environment where ideas converge to shape the future of healthcare. Addressing the ever-growing concern about cybersecurity in the pharmaceutical sector, the summit will delve into topics like: Creating a Culture of Innovation: The Vital Role of Government in Pharma

Digital Disruption in Pharma: Challenges and Opportunities

The era of digital adoption - Industry 4.0

The Role of technology in Accelerating Drug Discovery and Development

Unleashing the Potential of AI and Data Analytics in Pharmaceutical Innovation

Cybersecurity in Pharma: Risks and Mitigation Strategies Who can attend? The Exito DevOps Summit will be attended by top executives and leaders like CIO's, CTO's, Head of Cloud Security, Engineering Directors, Directors of IT, Heads of UI/UX, Product Managers, APP developers, Chief Architects, Network Engineers from a variety of industries including Government, Foreign Utilities, Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing,Logistics & Supply, Ecommerce & Retail, BFSI & Fintech, Pharma & Life sciences, Construction and Hospitality.

