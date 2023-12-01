

RIYADH, Nov 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Saudi Arabia is solidifying its role as the vanguard of the MENA region's digital economic transformation. Recent years have witnessed the Kingdom invest heavily in its technology sector, aligned with the objectives of its Vision 2030 agenda, with a special focus on emerging technologies, such as AI. According to a PwC report, Saudi Arabia's AI landscape is forecasted to become a major contributor to the national GDP, with an expected growth rate reaching 12.4 per cent (amounting to US$ 135.2 billion) by 2030. The DATE AI Show, co-located with the DATE FinTech Show, taking place at the JW Marriott Burj Rafal Tower, serves as a platform to shape the Kingdom's digital transformation. The collective efforts of the participating innovators, regulators, investors, media and influencers are dedicated to paving the way for the kingdom's tech-driven future, highlighting futuristic innovations, and nurturing an innovative ecosystem. To further establish the AI space as a major pillar in the national economy, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) is leading the charge with a portfolio of strategic initiatives such as Artificial Intelligence Hour, DEEM, Estishraf, Tawakklanan, Nafatha, SDAIA Academy and more. This effort underscores KSA's strong commitment to AI and data-driven solutions across various sectors, including government services, healthcare, social responsibility, and more. With the ever-evolving global digital landscape, this unique platform offers an opportunity for industry stakeholders to gain valuable insights about the latest trends and challenges while steering the sector towards unparalleled growth through engaging panel discussions, keynote presentations and more. Sharing his enthusiasm Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon Global said,” In today’s tech-driven landscape, AI integration is not just an option but a survival necessity. With the MENA region’s well-defined digital landscape sets the stage for Saudi Arabia’s digital leadership. At the DATE AI Show in Riyadh, we delve into the transformative power of AI, shaping Saudi Arabia’s digital destiny. Notable Speakers present at the event: Hesham Saad Al Ghamdi, Group Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Abdul Latif Jameel Co.

Seize the opportunity to get involved with the DATE AI Show in Riyadh on 11th and 12thDecember 2023 at JW Marriott Burj Rafal Hotel in Riyadh. Join us to network, collaborate, and discover the cutting-edge innovations reshaping the global AI sector. To know more about the event, visit our website: Datewithtech.com/ksa/ai About Trescon Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. Its summits, expos, and conferences create real economic impact by connecting and empowering key stakeholders, including government organizations, regulators, enterprises, corporates, and more. With a team of over 250 employees across offices in 6 countries, Trescon has helped clients achieve exponential growth, accelerate market entry, and build valuable partnerships.



