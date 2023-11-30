Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 1, 2023
Friday, 1 December 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Today Digital Ltd
CX Today Announces the Acquisition of MyCustomer

MANCHESTER, UK, Dec 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CX Today, a leading platform in customer experience technology news and insights, and a division of B2B tech publishing group Today Digital, is pleased to announce the acquisition of MyCustomer, a prominent community and content platform focused on customer experience and customer relationship management, from Sift Publishing Group for an undisclosed amount.

About the Acquisition

This strategic acquisition brings together two industry leaders to create a comprehensive resource for professionals in the customer experience (CX) and customer relationship management (CRM) sectors. The deal includes the transfer of key assets such as MyCustomer's online presence, CX Leader of the Year, and MyConnect community programme.

Rob Scott, Founder & Publisher of Today Digital says, "We are incredibly excited about this acquisition. MyCustomer has been a respected name in the industry for almost 15 years and bringing it under the CX Today umbrella will provide immense value to our community.'"

Strategic Synergy

The acquisition aligns perfectly with CX Today's mission to provide cutting-edge content and community engagement for CX leaders. The addition of MyCustomer's extensive resources and community will further underpin CX Today's expansion plans in the year ahead.

Tom Dunkerley, Chief Executive, of Sift commented, "We are confident that MyCustomer will continue to flourish under Today Digital's leadership. This deal represents a win-win situation for both parties and, most importantly, for the communities we serve."

Next Steps

The transition will be seamless for existing users and subscribers of both platforms. Over the coming months, CX Today plans to integrate MyCustomer's editorial team, content and community, providing an enriched experience for all users.

About CX Today

CX Today, a division of Today Digital, is a leading platform offering news, insights, and community engagement for customer experience professionals. With a focus on innovation and best practices, CX Today has become a go-to resource for industry leaders and practitioners.

About MyCustomer

MyCustomer, formerly a part of Sift Media's Publishing Group, is a community and content platform that has served the customer experience and customer relationship management sectors for over a decade. It provides valuable resources, insights, and networking opportunities to its members.

For Media Inquiries:
Contact: David Dungay
Email: david.dungay@todaydigital.com

Contact Information
David Dungay
Editor in Chief
david.dungay@todaydigital.com




