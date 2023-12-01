Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
FMC: Film Music Contest & Awards 2023 VIP Artist Travel Stay in Budapest

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, Dec 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The main organisers of the international competition and festival known as FMC – Film Music Contest and Awards - held an exclusive four-day FMC VIP Artist Travel Stay in Budapest, Hungary.

This event drew together artists from the film, music and fashion industries, media partners and representatives of tech companies producing specialist hardware and software products.

FMC partners, organizers and winners    

 

The participants were in for a busy and varied programme over the weekend with VIP guided tours around the city.

FMC 2023 award ceremony on the hotel rooftop with a panoramic view of the whole of Budapest in the presence of cameras

The FMC 2023 winners were: Shirley Choi – Symphonic Orchestral Music category winner (Hong Kong), Roman Miroshnichenko – Instrumental music winner (Russia), and Jack Kent – Action Game Soundtrack winner (Italy).

The special Grand Prix for the three winners with the highest scores in the FMC competition was a VIP Artist four-day stay in Budapest, including a prize-giving ceremony, where they were presented with their awards by the competition organisers. The lucky three were: Enea Astori – Music For Film, TV, Ads category winner (Italy), Eimear O’Sullivan – Scoring Retro SCI-FI Animation category winner (Ireland), and Lucian Marza – Animation, Films, Videos category winner (Romania).

With the cameras rolling, invited guests awarded the winners their prizes at a ceremony on the rooftop of a hotel affording an exclusive panoramic view of the whole of Budapest.

FMC partners, organizers and winners at the FMC 2023 award ceremony on the hotel rooftop

The gathering that personally presented awards to the winners included FMC director Vlado -Zeleznak Jr and FMC producer Vlado Zeleznak Snr — in attendance on behalf of the competition organisers — Also present were Antoni Ozynski (Poland), co-founder of PSPAudioware; Paul Gilby (UK) from Sound On Soundmagazine. Jozef Zeleňák, director of Prodex; Ruby Fang (Hong Kong), a successful fashion designer, CEO and chief design director.

As this year’s FMC comes to a close, special thanks are extended to the event’s media partners Acn Newswire, Indie-eye network. The organisers also express their gratitude to all the sponsors – Moog Music, PSPAudioware, Meze Audio, Best Service, UJAM, MakeMusic, Soundiron, Prodex, and D16 Group Audio Software.

Next year

The organisers are already working on the next FMC 2024 edition and future exclusive VIP Artist Travel Stay events. If you want to be a part of this, follow FMC on social media, subscribe to the newsletter and follow the official website at www.fmcontect.com

Instagram: @fmcontest
Facebook: FilmMusicContest
YouTube: @fmcontest

Media Contact:
Mgr. Vlado Zeleznak Jr. 
Director
FMC-Film Music Contest
PRESS FMCE: press@fmcontest.com




