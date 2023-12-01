Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 1, 2023
Friday, 1 December 2023, 13:26 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Huatai Securities Co., Ltd.
Huatai Securities Becomes First Securities Company in Mainland China to Achieve AA MSCI ESG Rating, Ascending to Global Leadership

HONG KONG, Dec 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading international index provider, MSCI, recently unveiled the updated ESG ratings for Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company"; stock codes: 601688.SH, 6886.HK, HTSC.L). Owing to exemplary ESG practices, Huatai Securities' MSCI ESG rating for 2023 has been promoted from A to AA level, making it the first securities company in Mainland China to reach this rank, placing it at the forefront of global leadership.

The rating report highlights Huatai Securities' advanced standing among peers in areas such as corporate governance, responsible investment, and privacy and data security. The Company's robust modern governance and commitment to customer privacy protection are particularly emphasized. To date, only one securities company globally has secured an MSCI ESG AAA rating and six have achieved an AA rating, with Huatai Securities standing alone as the sole AA-rated securities company in Mainland China.

Championing the principles of environmental, social and governance (ESG), Huatai Securities gives high priority to ESG and social responsibility practices. The Company is dedicated to harmoniously integrating ESG into its operational management, thereby enhancing the implementation of innovative development concepts.

In terms of governance, the Company focuses on strengthening the Board of Directors and the ESG Committee, ensuring their effectiveness in decision-making and supervision regarding ESG matters. In terms of business, the Company actively advances green finance by supporting the listing of new energy and environmental enterprises and introducing innovative green investment and financing tools. These efforts aim to drive green technological innovation and facilitate the transition towards sustainable economic development. Furthermore, through initiatives like the "Yixin Huatai" One Yangtze River, One Tomorrow public welfare projects, the Company continues to invest in areas such as biodiversity protection and rural education. Huatai Securities has also established the Huatai Foundation to execute public welfare activities in a professional and transparent manner, with the goal of promoting social justice and making meaningful contributions.

The MSCI ESG rating of AA recognizes the Company's robust ESG governance structure and green financial service capabilities. Moving forward, the Company remains committed to upholding the principles of ESG and social responsibility. It will actively promote the deep integration of its development with the real economy, green finance, rural revitalization and social welfare. Huatai Securities aims to make pioneering contributions that empower the high-quality development of the real economy.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Huatai Securities Co., Ltd.
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd.
Mar 31, 2023 18:39 HKT/SGT
HTSC announces 2022 annual results, Proposes final dividend of RMB 0.45 per share
Mar 31, 2023 18:35 HKT/SGT
HTSC reports annual revenue of RMB 46.82 billion in 2022
Nov 9, 2022 09:47 HKT/SGT
Huatai Securities Attends the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14)
Aug 16, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC and Huatai International launch strategic partnership
Mar 31, 2022 09:52 HKT/SGT
HTSC posts highest-ever annual revenue and profit
Sept 28, 2021 09:39 HKT/SGT
Huatai Securities' Ecological Conservation Project Shines in CBD COP15's Call to Action
Aug 31, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Yang Xiaosong: The Institutional Investors Road to Carbon Neutrality
Aug 30, 2021 13:20 HKT/SGT
KPMG report highlights fintech and digitalisation as growth drivers of Mainland China's securities industry
Aug 27, 2021 21:40 HKT/SGT
HTSC Posts Record First-half Turnover and Profit in 2021
July 14, 2021 16:46 HKT/SGT
Huatai Securities' Asset Management Unit Joins UN-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       