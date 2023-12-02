

Vancouver, BC, Dec 1, 2023 - (NewMediaWire) - BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) (CSE:BYND) (“BYND Cannasoft” or the “Company”) announced today that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, it intends to file amended and restated Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Details will be provided at the time of filing. About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises is an Israeli-based integrated software and cannabis company. BYND Cannasoft owns and markets "Benefit CRM," a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software product enabling small and medium-sized businesses to optimize their day-to-day business activities such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call center activities, and asset management. Building on our 20 years of experience in CRM software, BYND Cannasoft is developing an innovative new CRM platform to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry. The Cannabis CRM System will include a Job Management (BENEFIT) and a module system (CANNASOFT) for managing farms and greenhouses with varied crops. A subsidiary of BYND Cannasoft owns the patent-pending intellectual property for the EZ-G device. This device uses proprietary software to regulate the flow of low concentrations of CBD oil, hemp seed oil, and other natural oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system to potentially treat a wide variety of women's health issues. The EZ-G device includes technological advancements as a sex toy with a more realistic experience, and the prototype utilizes sensors to determine what enhances the users' pleasure. The user can control the device through a Bluetooth app installed on a smartphone or other portable device. The data is transmitted and received from the device to and from the secure cloud using artificial intelligence (AI). The data is combined with other antonymic user preferences to improve its operation by increasing sexual satisfaction. Commercialization of the EZ-G device is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals. For further information, please refer to the information available on the Company's website: www.cannasoft-crm.com, the CSE’s website: www.thecse.com/en/listings/life-sciences/bynd-cannasoft-enterprises-inc and on SEDAR+: www.sedarplus.ca Gabi Kabazo

