

DUBAI, Dec 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) and KAPOWERSHIP are proud to announce the formalization of a groundbreaking General Partnership Agreement (GPA) to develop critical energy infrastructure in Indonesia. The partnership was formalized during the COP28 in Dubai, Friday (1/12), signifying the parties’ joint commitment to providing cleaner, more accessible energy solutions on a global stage. The agreement, signed by CEO of PIS Yoki Firnandi, and DoÄŸan Karadeniz, founding partner of KARPOWERSHIP. The signing moment was witnessed by President Director of PT Pertamina (Persero) Nicke Widyawati and Rabin Indrajad Hattari, the permanent secretary at the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Ministry of Indonesia. Under the GPA, both entities will join forces to explore and implement various initiatives aimed at advancing the energy landscape in Indonesia and beyond. The key focus areas include power generation opportunities with a special focus on cutting-edge Powership technology; unlocking gas assets through liquefaction with a great potential of a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) development and deployment; collaborating on LNG infrastructural projects including Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) and small-scale LNG distribution. Both parties will also work together on extensive studies for the development of alternative fuel sources, including hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and other biofuels. This reflects a shared commitment to exploring sustainable, cleaner energy solutions. Nicke Widyawati, President Director of PT Pertamina (Persero), highlighted this collaboration between PIS and KARPOWERSHIP was a form of commitment to the energy transition to ensure Net Zero Emissions 2060. "Collaboration is about exploring other business opportunities to optimize existing assets, such as floating mini-LNG and floating CNG facilities. We believe this development is the key to the energy transition because gas is a bridge to renewable energy," Nicke added. Highlighting the strategic importance of this collaboration, the founding partner of Karpowership DoÄŸan Karadeniz said: “We look forward to working together with PIS both in Indonesia and Southeast Asia and supporting countries in their important energy transition paths.” This collaborative venture is poised to drive positive change in the energy sector, combining Karpowership’s expertise in efficient modular power generation with PIS's commitment to supporting ongoing energy transition and sustainable energy initiatives. The partnership also establishes a flexible framework for both parties to explore lucrative business that contribute to the country’s economic development while simoltaneuosly accelerating the global transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. About KARPOWERSHIP: The energy transition company Karpowership is the pioneer of the modern Powership. With over 25 years of experience in the floating power plant industry, Karpowership has over 6,000 MW of installed capacity globally via its Powerships and onshore plants, as well as a fleet of floating LNG infrastructure which includes LNG carriers and floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs). Operating in 14 different international markets across 4 continents, Karpowership provides a fast, flexible, and reliable solution to energy demand, and can provide base load, mid-merit, or peak-shaving electricity generation capacity to a host’s grid. As a plug-and-play solution, the company’s Powerships can deploy and begin generating electricity in as little as 30 days. About PIS: PT Pertamina Internasional Shipping (PIS) as a Sub-holding of Integrated Marine Logistics (IML) PT Pertamina (Persero) carrying out all shipping, marine services, and logistics businesses. Serving Pertamina Group, PIS shows its track record and expertise in distributing energy across the Indonesia’s waters. PIS owns more than 400 vessels including 96 owned tankers, 6 fuel and LPG storage terminals and operates 140 ports. With extensive and comprehensive services, PIS aggressively expands its non-captive market and already sailing in 50 international routes throughout the globe. Continuously strengthen the company with highly capable, experienced professionals, and wide-ranging fleet and facilities, PIS is committed to delivering excellent services. For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Muh. Aryomekka Firdaus

Corporate Secretary of PT Pertamina International Shipping

M.: (+62) 811-872-272

E.: aryomekka@pertamina.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Pertamina International Shipping (PIS)

Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Energy, Alternatives, Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy, ASEAN, Marine & Offshore, Oil & Gas

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

