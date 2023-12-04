Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 4, 2023
Monday, 4 December 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Government of Indonesia
Indonesia Urges Collaboration at COP28 to Tackle Climate Change

DUBAI, Dec 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia invited multi-party cooperation to realize the carbon neutrality target and tackle climate change at the 2023 UN Climate Change Summit (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Technicians inspect solar panels on a floating generator project at Cirata Reservoir, Purwakarta District, West Java, the largest facility in Southeast Asia, supporting carbon neutrality and tackling climate change. (ANTARA FOTO/Raisan Al Farisi/rwa)

President Joko Widodo revealed on Friday (December 1) that several efforts to develop new renewable energy require significant financing, and developing countries need help.

"Indonesia needs more than US$1 trillion investment for carbon neutrality by 2060. Indonesia invites collaboration from bilateral partners, private investment, philanthropists, and support from friendly countries," Jokowi said in his statement at COP28, Dubai.

Indonesia continues to work hard to achieve its carbon neutrality target by 2060 or earlier while enjoying high economic growth.

"I am sure many developing countries have a similar position as Indonesia. However, each country cannot carry this agenda alone because collaborative and inclusive cooperation is required in the form of real actions producing real results. That is what we must achieve at COP28," he said.

Indonesia also urges collaboration in the agricultural sector because of the potential to produce environmentally friendly biofuels. According to Jokowi, agriculture is vulnerable to the impact of climate change, which can reduce food production rates, so cooperation is required to meet global demand.

Additionally, the Indonesia Pavilion at COP28 will discuss further the issue of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the energy and waste sectors, forestry, and other land use sectors.

Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar said these sectors significantly reduce Indonesia's GHG emissions. "These sectors contribute to a real reduction in Indonesia's GHG emissions of 42.1 percent in 2023 as compared to business as usual," Siti stated during the opening of the Indonesia Pavilion.

Indonesia already has an operational plan to implement the forestry and other land use (FOLU) Net Sink 2030 agenda. The FOLU sector remains the most significant contributor to reducing Indonesia's GHG emissions, reaching 60 percent.

Siti expressed confidence in Indonesia's ability to meet the FOLU Net Sink 2030 objective, citing recent progress in deforestation reduction.

Indonesia also proved its leadership in climate action by controlling peat fires during this year's El Nino, which did not cause transboundary haze.

The Indonesia Pavilion at COP28, with the theme "Indonesia's Climate Actions: Inspiring the World," will host 77 panel sessions with 379 speakers. The sessions provide opportunities to explore ideas, opportunities, and networking in the context of strengthening efforts to control climate change in Indonesia. This will feature offline and virtual climate action exhibitions and a talk show featuring the government and all parties' climate activities.

