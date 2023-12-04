Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 4, 2023
Monday, 4 December 2023, 17:12 HKT/SGT
Source: Denso
DENSO Announces Organizational and Executive Changes

KARIYA, JAPAN, Dec 4, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organizational structure, executives’ responsibilities and personnel, effective January 1, 2024.

DENSO has stated at "DENSO DIALOG DAY 2023" that it will evolve from being “a Tier 1 supplier that supports the auto industry” to “a Tier 1 supplier that supports a mobility-centered society”, aiming to maximize the value of theentire mobility society, in addition to vehicles. To achieve this, DENSO has announced its commitment to threechallenges: "evolution of mobility," "strengthening of foundational technology," and "creating new value." To materialize these goals, the following organizational and executive changes will be implemented.

In terms of the executive structure, two executive vice presidents will assume responsibility for the company's major management resources in the following two areas, accelerating the formulation and execution of growth strategies. Additionally, to strengthen and expand technological development areas that will spur new growth, a Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) position will be established.

(Reference) DENSO DIALOG DAY 2023 https://www.denso.com/global/en/news/newsroom/2023/20231116-g01/

I.  Organizational Changes

1. To strongly promote the electric propulsion unit business for aerial mobility, various functions within theElectrification Systems Business Group will be consolidated, and a new "Electric Sora- Mobi Business Promotion Division" will be established. This organization will be built with the aim of future mass production, encompassing advanced development, production technology, and quality assurance.

2. In the inverter business, DENSO has been strengthening its horizontal lineup that can be installed in various electric mobility options such as HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs. However, moving forward, to expand the vertical lineup from electric drive systems to components to components such as power modules, the module and power card divisions within the Advanced Devices Business Group will be consolidated into the Electrification Systems Business Group, to establish a responsive system to meet diverse customer needs.

3. The UX(1) Innovation Center Dept. within the Mobility Electronics Business Group and the human research and UX development functions within the Research and Development Center will be merged to establish the "CX(2) Center Department" By expanding the scope of consideration from the user's perspective of utilizing existing products to the customer's perspective, including services and the entire cycle, innovative UX and CXdevelopment that is in harmony with the mobility society will be promoted.

4. To lay a foundation for DENSO’s hydrogen business that combines the company’s strengths in thermal management technology and advanced material technology, a new "Hydrogen Business Development Division" will be created. The aim is to connect industries using hydrogen as a core, and to connect various types of energy towards achieving a carbon-neutral society.

(1) UX: User Experience (customer experience in using products and services)
(2) CX: Customer Experience (overall customer experience from encountering products and services to after-sales support)

For more information, visit https://shorturl.at/jlxR2




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Denso
Sectors: Automotive
