

CHICAGO, IL, Dec 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - AELF announced today that it has welcomed Alexander "AJ" Issenman to the company as Director of Capital Markets. Issenman joins AELF from Seabury Capital, where he served as a Director at Seabury Capital Management focusing on merchant banking and capital markets transactions across the aviation, aerospace and defense sectors within the merchant banking and capital markets group. "We are grateful to add AJ to our team as we seek to broaden the reach of our leasing business," said Victoria Ricks, spokesperson for AELF. "AJ's background and experience make him a great addition to the strategic growth of our portfolio of leased aircraft." AELF owns and leases a fleet of A330s which include a mix of high-density seating, dual-class seating, and light cargo configurations. This year the company has begun expanding its investment in 737-800s. "I'm eager to get into the market with all that AELF has to offer," said Issenman. "The company's unique capabilities, creative and nimble approach, offer a lot to airlines and other partners in the industry. I'm excited by all that can be achieved in this new role." AELF reports it will seek to put capital resources to work with the acquisition of aircraft subject to lease. "For several years we have focused on acquiring dormant aircraft and sourcing new lessees. With AJ coming aboard, we're expanding our focus, and leveraging the experience of our team and Board," Ricks said. "With significant available capital resources and comfort in acquiring "stub leases" or dormant aircraft, AELF is a perfect partner for fleet phase outs or the sale lease back of a specific aircraft type from an airline's fleet plan," Issenman said. About the AELF Group Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF"), which also conducts business as AELF FlightService, is an experienced leader in commercial aircraft leasing, finance, and air transport solutions for cargo and passengers. AELF is also a shareholder in widebody ACMI operator MalethAero AOC Limited. The group offers a full spectrum of services ranging from long-term operating leases, sale leasebacks and finance sales, as well as short and long-term ACMI contracts. It is unique in its ability to offer wet-to-dry leasing arrangements that enable airlines to test out new routes under Maleth's operation before embarking on a dry lease with AELF, and unique ACMI partnerships allowing lessors to put their dormant aircraft into revenue service temporarily or long-term, among other custom solutions. Learn more at AELF-FlightService.com. For the latest updates, follow us on LinkedIn, and Instagram. Contact Information

Helena Padilla Siles

Communications Manager

hpadillasiles@aelf-flightservice.com





