

TOKYO, Dec 5, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Finland and Kempower, a leading manufacturer of DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles, today announced the signing of an agreement under which Fujitsu will provide both end-user and device services to Kempower as a strategic partner. Under the three-year contract, Fujitsu commenced delivery of its solutions at the end of October. Kempower is a global company headquartered in Finland, which designs and manufactures DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles and machines, aiming to make the world cleaner and more sustainable. The new agreement with Fujitsu will allow Kempower to outsource its end user services, improving its employees' daily operations and making it possible to shift focus to other business priorities. “We chose Fujitsu for understanding of Kempower growth requirements, proven capabilities for global deliveries, suitable EUS-portfolio and flexibility. At the production phase, we appreciate service quality, flexibility, customer co-creation, continuous development, and strong focus on sustainability. Fujitsu will be a great strategic partner for us”, says Pete Nieminen, CIO at Kempower. “We were also really satisfied with Fujitsu’s speed of action in the negotiation and contract phase.” Before embarking on this collaboration with Fujitsu, Kempower previously relied on multiple suppliers for its end user services. The new agreement with Fujitsu will make it possible to achieve the goal of implementing clear processes and standardized services in its end user services across countries. Fujitsu’s end-user and device services include Service Desk, Global On-site services, comprehensive Microsoft 365 services as well as product services. "We are very proud to support Kempower's growth journey globally as a strategic partner. Through our cooperation, we will be able to make use of our strong partnership with Microsoft, offering first-class services to Kempower. I look forward to our partnership – Kempower is a great partner for us in many ways, as well in terms of sustainability. Our purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation, and sustainability remains a central part of our services delivery model", says Ilona Ylinampa, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Sales and Portfolio at Fujitsu Finland. Fujitsu’s Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu’s purpose — “to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation” — is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs. About Fujitsu Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com. Press Contacts

