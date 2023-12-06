

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) is set to explore a range of critical global economic themes centered around 'Global Economic Agenda: Shaping a Sustainable Future. Set to take place from 6-8 February 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the 14th WIEF will dive deep into the dynamic roles of technology and the shifting economic landscape, with a particular focus on East Asia's growing influence. The Forum will also explore the convergence of technology and sustainable practices, mapping new routes for economic development in a world undergoing rapid change. It will also offer insights on the rising economic significance of the Middle East on a global scale. Tan Sri Dr. Syed Hamid Albar, Chairman of the WIEF Foundation, underscores the significance of the forum, remarking, “It's an opportunity to be part of a global conversation that shapes the future of economies worldwide, transcending borders and sectors.” He further accentuates the Forum’s role as a key platform for deliberating components that drive economic growth, offering a broad range of plenary sessions, in-depth panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Additionally, a series of in-depth panel discussions and networking events is also organised, addressing critical themes such as the integration of youth in the AI-driven labour market, empowering women in technology, the confluence of Islamic finance and ESG investing, and sustainable solutions in food security. The Forum will also feature MOCAfest, a marketplace for creative arts that highlights the crucial role of creative industries in economic and social development. This festival offers a dynamic space for artists from diverse backgrounds to unite, displaying their unique artistic talents and facilitating a rich cultural exchange beyond traditional boundaries. Registration for the 14th WIEF is now open and those who register by or before 15 December will enjoy a 50% discount. For more details on how to participate or exhibit, visit our website at www.14thwief.org, or email media@wief.org. About ADDED: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, regulates the business sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development across various sectors, and prepares strategic programmes and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology, and drawing on global expertise. ADDED strives to improve the investment ecosystem in the emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for talent, businesses, and investments. For further info, please visit: www.added.gov.ae For media enquiries, mediateam@ded.abudhabi.ae About World Islamic Economic Forum Foundation (WIEF) Established in 2006, WIEF Foundation aims to enhance and elevate the economic situation of global communities by encouraging trade and business opportunities, as well as organising various capacity building programmes mainly the annual forum, WIEF. WIEF and other initiatives by the Foundation bring together government leaders, captains of industry, entrepreneurs, corporate executives and academicians from various fields to discuss current issues that affect and shape the global economy. Programmes within the annual WIEF consists of panel discussions and masterclasses, among others. 14th WIEF, themed Global Economic Agenda: Shaping a Sustainable Future is happening on 6 to 8 February 2024 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the UAE. For media enquiries, email media@wief.org or faizah@wief.org or shazana@wief.org.





