  • Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Nitinotes
Nitinotes Surgical in Full Swing: Impressive Board Appointment, Over 90 Patients Treated, 400+ Sutures Performed, and a $10.1M Series B Funding Round Closure
Innovating a new era in endoscopic obesity treatment with Nitinotes' EndoZip(TM) System, a revolutionary, fully automated suturing device.

Nitinotes, developers of EndoZip™, a revolutionary, fully automated suturing device, announced the appointment of Mr. John Barr as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Barr has over 40 years of experience in MedTech, including his significant role at Apollo Endosurgery as the Chairman of the Board. This experience positions him perfectly to lead the strategic thinking as Nitinotes prepares for the EU market entry and further develops the EndoZip system.

Mr. John Barr, Nitinote's new Chairman

This significant appointment coincides with a period of remarkable clinical achievements for Nitinotes. To date, over 90 patients have successfully undergone procedures using the EndoZip™ system, with more than 400 sutures performed by 14 different physicians, showcasing the device's efficacy and reliability in the field of obesity treatment.

EndoZip™: Pioneering a New Era in Endoscopic Obesity Treatment

EndoZip™, Nitinotes' flagship product, is a state-of-the-art robotic endoscopic fully automated suturing system designed to transform the landscape of endoscopic gastroplasty procedures.

EndoZip™ offers a minimally invasive approach, making it a viable option for patients with obesity class I & II, who are not suitable candidates for traditional bariatric surgery. Its innovative design ensures consistent and safe suturing, which is crucial for patient outcomes, and represents a major advancement in the treatment of obesity.

EndoZip™: Setting a New Standard in Obesity Treatment

EndoZip™ is revolutionizing the treatment of obesity. This technology is a game-changer in the medical field because of its ease of use, short learning curve, and potential for significant scale-up.

Amidst challenging times, Nitinotes has successfully secured funding, reflecting the strong confidence in the vision and technology.

CEO Raz Bar-On shared his perspective on this exciting phase: "The world is waking up to the significance of Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG), and we're right there, at the forefront of this medical revolution, to lead the change."

About Nitinotes: A Leader in Innovative Obesity Treatment

The Nitinotes company is on the cutting edge of medical technology, focusing on innovative solutions for obesity treatment.

The company's flagship product, EndoZip™, is a groundbreaking robotic fully automated endoscopic suturing system that offers a minimally invasive approach for obesity class I & II patients. Its unique design ensures consistent, safe suturing, at the press of a button, marking a significant advancement in obesity treatment.

Join Nitinotes's Journey

For more information about Nitinotes and the revolutionary EndoZip™ system, visit Nitinotes' Website at https://nitinotesurgical.com/ and follow the company's activity on Nitinotes' LinkedIn Page.

Contact Information
NITINOTES SURGICAL
info@nitinotesurgical.com
+97248876698

Raz Bar-On
CEO
razbaron@nitinotesurgical.com
+972502008225

Avigail Porat
Content Marketing Manager
avigail@humanbrands.marketing
+972545882895

Related Images

Mr. John Barr, Nitinote's new Chairman

EndoZip™ is the first automated suturing system, designed to transform the landscape of endoscopic gastroplasty.

 

 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Nitinotes
Sectors: MedTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

