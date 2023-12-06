Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
SMI Vantage
SMI Vantage Signs Bitcoin Mining Lease Agreement
Further to the Offer to Rent agreement previously announced in Sept 2023, the Company has now moved forward and signed a Lease Agreement

SINGAPORE, Dec 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SMI Vantage Limited ("SMI" or the "Company"), a company listed on the mainboard of the SGX, is pleased to announce the signing of a Lease Agreement ("the Agreement") by its wholly-owned subsidiary SMI CS Pte Ltd. This is further to the previously announced Offer to Rent Agreement. The Agreement allows SMI Vantage to start Bitcoin-mining in a new location in East Malaysia in December 2023. SMI Vantage will be installing containerised mining facilities at the site and acquiring new Bitcoin-mining machines, which together will enhance the cost effectiveness of i's BTC mining operation. 


https://links.sgx.com/FileOpen/SMI-Media%20Release_6%20Dec%202023.ashx?App=Announcement&FileID=780086

About SMI Vantage 

SMI Vantage Limited is an investment and management company focused on capitalising on strong trends in the new economy including Food and Beverage related businesses, technology-based SaaS services and other high-tech platforms. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange, SMI Vantage Limited has a highly capable and experienced management team with a proven track record in building strong business partnerships and alliances.

