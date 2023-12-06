Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 16:38 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi High-Tech Launches Dark Field Wafer Defect Inspection System DI4600 to Provide High Throughput and High-Precision Defect Detection on Patterned Wafers

TOKYO, Dec 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation announced today the launch of the Hitachi Dark Field Wafer Defect Inspection System DI4600 – a new tool for inspecting particles and defects on patterned wafer in semiconductor production lines.

DI4600 offers improved detection capabilities due to the addition of a dedicated server that offers significantly enhanced data processing power required for the detection of particles and defects. Compared to the previous model, system's throughput has also been improved by approximately 20% through reduced wafer transfer time and improved operations during wafer inspection.

Hitachi Dark Field Wafer Defect Inspection System DI4600

DI4600 will enable highly accurate defect monitoring in semiconductor production lines, which will contribute to the improved yields and better cost of ownership as the semiconductor production volumes will continue to expand going forward.

Development Background

In current social environment, memory semiconductor devices, such as DRAM and FLASH, logic semiconductors, such as MPU and GPU are being used not only in smartphones, laptops, and PCs, but also for generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing and autonomous driving. As semiconductor devices shrinkage and complexity progresses, the requirements for manufacturing processes cleanness and inspection capabilities also become more rigorous. Semiconductor manufacturers are constantly striving to improve their competitiveness, particularly when it comes to performance and manufacturing costs. Patterned wafer inspection tools contribute to yield management by inspecting the surfaces of production wafers for particles and defects, allowing engineers to monitor changes and trends of cleanness of semiconductor processing tools, and therefore, have a great impact on semiconductor devices' performance and manufacturing costs

Key Technologies1. High Throughput

Throughput has been improved by approximately 20% compared to the existing model by reducing wafer transfer time, improving operations during wafer inspection and optimizing data-processing sequence.

2. High-Precision Detection

Detection precision has been improved due to the addition of a dedicated server that offers significantly enhanced data processing capabilities required for the detection of particles and defects.

By offering DI4600, as well as our un-patterned wafer optical inspection systems and electron beam-based products such as a CD-SEM*1 and DR-SEM*2, Hitachi High-Tech is working to meet customers' various needs in processing, measurement, and inspection throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. We will continue to provide innovative and enhanced solutions to our products for the upcoming technology challenges, and create new value together with our customers, as well as contributing to cutting-edge manufacturing.

(1) CD-SEM (Critical Dimension-Scanning Electron Microscope): An equipment designed to perform high-precision measurement of the dimensions of fine semiconductor circuit patterns formed on wafers.
(2) DR-SEM (Defect Review-Scanning Electron Microscope): An equipment designed to perform high-quality imaging of the defects on fine semiconductor circuit patterns formed on wafers.

About Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is active in a broad range of fields, including manufacturing and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, analytical instruments, semiconductor manufacturing and analysis equipment. and provides high value-added solutions in fields of social and industrial infrastructure, mobility, etc.The company's consolidated revenues for FY 2022 were approx. JPY 674.2 billion. For further information, visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/

Contact:
Naoyuki ShindomoBusiness Planning Dept., Metrology Systems Div.
Nano-Technology Solution Business Group
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
Tel : +81-833-41-8704
E-mail: naoyuki.shindomo.dh@hitachi-hightech.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Sectors: Electronics
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Hitachi, Ltd. Links

http://www.hitachi.com

https://www.facebook.com/hitachi.global/

https://twitter.com/hitachiglobal?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/HitachiBrandChannel

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd.
Nov 28, 2023 16:43 HKT/SGT
Hitachi awarded Sustainable Markets Initiative 2023 Terra Carta Seal
Nov 22, 2023 19:05 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy unveils new emission-free alternative to diesel- powered generators
Nov 10, 2023 14:12 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy wins order to upgrade world-record high-voltage direct current transmission system
Nov 7, 2023 19:47 HKT/SGT
Hitachi receives top "Gold" award in "Pride Index 2023"
Nov 2, 2023 17:10 HKT/SGT
Hitachi to transfer Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device shares to MinebeaMitsumi for further growth and corporate value enhancement of Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device
Nov 1, 2023 09:15 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Rail secures clearance for EUR1,660m Thales GTS acquisition
Oct 24, 2023 17:10 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy acquires eks Energy
Oct 12, 2023 11:51 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Announces Consolidation of Healthcare Business into Hitachi High-Tech through Company Split
Oct 4, 2023 17:03 HKT/SGT
Hitachi's Proton Therapy System Now in Use at National Cancer Centre Singapore
Sept 19, 2023 19:06 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Industrial Products to Launch High-capacity Multi-port EV Charger
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       