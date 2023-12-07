

SINGAPORE, Dec 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Spikes Asia, APAC’s most prestigious and sought-after Award for creativity and marketing effectiveness,has revealed its 2024 Jury line-up today. The 93 industry experts from across 18 markets represent APAC’sleading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. 2024 sees the highest representation from brands including Budweiser, Procter & Gamble and Unilever and, for the ﬁrst time, adidas, AXA Asia, Burger King, FWD Insurance, PepsiCo, Suntory and Volkswagen. Amongagencies and networks represented for the ﬁrst time are Design Bridge and Partners, Howatson+Company,Merkle, Shobiz, Thinkerbell, We Are Social and Mediabrands Content Studio. Other platforms represented on the Juries include Meta and TikTok, with Spotify and Stan joining the line-up for the ﬁrst time. Jaime Ng, Festival Director, Spikes Asia, said: “Our Jurors have a huge responsibility in setting the benchmark for creative excellence across APAC. We’re thrilled to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms, including the highest ever representation of brands to the Juries, in additionto representation from Central Asia for the ﬁrst time. We’d like to thank them all in advance for theirdedication and expertise.” Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, added: “We have an incredible line-up of exceptional talent and experts fromacross APAC who collectively bring a wealth of expertise into the Jury rooms. We're grateful to all of our 2024 Jury members for devoting their time and knowledge, and we can't wait to see our Jurors in action inSingapore next year.” The Juries have been announced as follows: Brand Experience & Activation and Creative Commerce Jury

Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, APAC, McCann Worldgroup, APAC Atiya Zaidi, CEO and Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, BBDO, Pakistan

Dolly Huang, Senior Marketing Director, Budweiser APAC, Mainland China Jake Barrow, GroupExecutive Creative Director, VML, Australia

Nobuhiro Arai, Senior Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

Raoul Panes, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, Leo Burnett Manila and Publicis Groupe Philippines, the Philippines

Subir Majumdar, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, Shobiz – a part of the Havas Creative Network, India

Tawana Murphy Burnett, Head of Global Clients & Agencies, APAC, Meta, APAC Creative Data and Innovation Jury: Mandy Hou, Chief Digital Ofﬁcer, EssenceMediacom, Mainland China

Andrea Meredith, Chief Experience and Delivery Ofﬁcer, Merkle Aotearoa, New Zealand Cyril Louis,Regional Executive Creative Director, LePub, APAC

Gavin McLeod, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, CHEP Network, Australia Jasmine Wong,Head of Strategy, APAC Hub, Initiative, APAC John Paite, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer,Media.Monks, India

Youbin Bang, Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide (HQ), South Korea Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy Jury: Aditya Kanthy, CEO and Managing Director, DDB Mudra Group, India Alex Erasmus, Head of Strategy, VaynerMedia, APAC

Amy Frengley, Chief Brand Thinker, Thinkerbell Aotearoa, New Zealand Catherine King,Chief Strategy Ofﬁcer, Leo Burnett, Australia

Songha Zion Lee, CMO, Burger King Korea, South Korea Thayalan Bartlett,Director / CEO, MullenLowe Group, Sri Lanka

Trang Nguyen, Marketing VP – Non Carbonated Soft Drink and Sustainability, Suntory Pepsico, Vietnam Design and Industry Craft Jury: Takahiro Hosoda, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

Ignatius Ong, Head of Design, Southeast Asia, Deloitte Digital, Southeast Asia Janson Choo,Executive Creative Director, BBH, Singapore

Jeremy Hogg, Executive Creative Director, Howatson+Company, Australia Laura Cibilich,Founder and Design Director, Run Aotearoa, New Zealand Tanu Sinha, Head of Design,PepsiCo, India and South Asia

Wen-Xi Chen, Executive Creative Director, Design Bridge and Partners, Mainland China Digital Craft and Social & Inﬂuencer Jury: Jax Jung, Global Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, Global Annabella Li, Senior DigitalAccount Director, Havas, Hong Kong SAR

Auditya Mandala Putra, Brand and Creative Consultant, TikTok, Indonesia Mayuresh Dubhashi,Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, India Mazuin Zin, CEO, Edelman Worldwide,Malaysia

Omar Sotomayor Noel, Regional Executive Creative Director, We Are Social, SEA ThanyaluckPongacha, Creative Director, GreynJ United, Thailand Direct and Outdoor Jury President: Alice Chou, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, Dentsu Creative, Taiwan Anusheela Saha, Executive Creative Director, FCB, India

Bernice Fong, Director, Brand & Content Strategy, AXA Asia, Hong Kong SAR Geumbyul Bae, Executive Creative Director, Innocean, South Korea Guilherme Machado, Executive CreativeDirector, BLKJ Havas, Singapore Marco Versolato, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, WundermanThompson, Singapore

Sam Dickson, Creative Director, The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Australia Entertainment, Gaming and Music Jury: Joey David Tiempo, Founder and CEO, Octopus&Whale, the Philippines Chris Chen, ChiefCreative Ofﬁcer, China, Dentsu Creative, Mainland China David Lister, Head of Content APAC,FUSE, APAC

Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Head of Marketing, Spotify, Southeast Asia

Lulu Lu, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, Taipei, Wunderman Thompson, Taiwan

Sanchita Johri, Director Digital & Membership Emerging Markets, adidas, India, Middle East and North Africa,Turkey, Israel and South Africa

Seamus Higgins, National Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, R/GA, Australia Film Jury: Tony Bradbourne, Founder, Special, New Zealand

Erika Romero, Creative Grouphead, FCB Artgroup, Kazakhstan

Ewan Yap, Group Creative Director, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai, Mainland China Motonori Sugiyama,Executive Creative Director, Droga5, Part of Accenture Song, Japan Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer,Publicis Groupe, APAC

Prasert Vijitpawan, Deputy Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, Ogilvy Group, Thailand Rachel Hoo,Creative Director, VaynerMedia APAC, Malaysia

Sarah McGregor, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Australia Film Craft Jury: Rob Galluzzo, CEO, FINCH, Australia

Anastacia Lee, CEO and Executive Producer, DBLA hybrid video production studio, Uzbekistan

Kazuhide Adachi, Creative Director, dentsu, Japan

Victor Ting, Head of Marketing, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Taiwan Rebecca So, Headof Films APAC, Media.Monks, APAC

Monica G Gambhir, Co-Founder & Film Director, CUTAWAYY FILMS, India Jenny Crabb, SeniorProducer, Regional BDM Asia, Sweetshop, Asia Healthcare Jury: Lyndon Louis, Executive Creative Director, BrandCare Asia, India

Aalok Agrawal, Senior VP - P&G Health, Procter & Gamble, Asia, Middle-East and Africa Dr Feiyan Shen,Managing Director, VMLY&R Health China, Mainland China

Flora Hyoeun Rhee, Executive Director, Havas Korea, South Korea Maiko Banno, GeneralManager in healthcare PR, OZMA Inc., Japan Merlee Jayme, Chairmom/Founder, TheMisﬁts Camp, the Philippines Scott Smith, Executive Creative Director, DDB Remedy,Australia Media Jury: Sapna Nemani, Chief Solutions Ofﬁcer, Publicis Groupe, APAC Ben Cunnington, Head of Media, Stan, Australia

Connie Chan, CEO, OMD China, Mainland China Helen McRae, CEO, APAC, Mindshare, APAC

Penny Chow, Managing Director, Mediabrands Content Studio, Hong Kong SAR & Taiwan Takamasa Hirai,Vertical Creative Director, ADK Marketing Solutions, Japan

Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media Network, India PR Jury: Emily Poon, President, Asia, Ogilvy Public Relations, APAC Amit Misra, CEO,MSL, South Asia and Southeast Asia

Dido Chow, Group Creative Director, Weber Shandwick, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore Matt Stoddart,Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Melbourne & Eleven, Australia

Rebekah Bo Young Lee, Head Of Digital & Integrated Solution, Edelman Korea, South Korea Sherawaye Hagger,Head of Brand Advocacy, Personal Care, Unilever, Global

Yuki Koda, Director, PR Consulting Dentsu, Japan Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Jury: Guan Hin Tay, Creative Chairman, BBDO, Singapore Adam Smith,Senior Creative, Havas Host, Australia

Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & India Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup, India

Didi Pirinyuang, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, VML, Malaysia Mariko Fukuoka,Copywriter, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Pavarisa Chumvigrant, Chief Branding and Communication Ofﬁcer, FWD Insurance, Thailand

