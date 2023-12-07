

TOKYO, Dec 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda will present the world premiere of its new EV series for global markets as a part of its exhibit at CES 2024, which will be held January 9-12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.



https://global.honda/en/new_global_EV/ Honda has been conducting business based on its Global Brand Slogan: The Power of Dreams – How we move you. This slogan conveys the message that Honda will create mobility products and services which enable people to “transcend various constraints such as time and place,” and to “augment their abilities and possibilities.” With such mobility products and services, Honda will support the realization of dreams of more people and become the driving force that moves society forward. Moreover, Honda is aiming to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. To this end, the company is pursuing electrification to achieve its automobile electrification target of “increasing the ratio of EV and FCEV sales to 100% globally by 2040.” At its booth and through its special CES 2024 website, Honda will showcase various items including the global EV series models and some key technologies which represent the significant transformation Honda is currently undergoing in line with the spirit of the Global Brand Slogan and the direction of electrification. The Honda press conference at CES will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 (see below for more details), with both Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO (Director, President and Representative Executive Officer) and Shinji Aoyama, Global EVP (Director, Executive Vice President and Representative Executive Officer) scheduled to speak to convey Honda’s vision for an EV-based society and to present the world premiere of the company’s new, global EV series. About the Honda press conference at CES 2024 Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:00 am (local time)(Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 3:30 am – 4:00 am (Japan time) Venue: Honda booth (North Hall, booth #10015) at Las Vegas Convention Center Presenters (plan): Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda (Director, President and Representative Executive Officer)Shinji Aoyama, Global EVP of Honda (Director, Executive Vice President and Representative Executive Officer)



