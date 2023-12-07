

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Dec 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, today announced the launch of Signed Call™, an industry-first, VoIP-enabled, in-app voice capability for trusted and contextual customer engagement. Signed Call™ equips CleverTap customers with an effective way to engage with end-users, leveraging VoIP-enabled in-app calling for real-time, secure, and contextual customer experiences. In the current landscape, when a brand attempts to reach its users through voice-calls (via unknown phone numbers), there is a risk of being marked as spam or worse used for scam; potentially lowering the brand’s credibility and hampering the relationship with the end-user. Even in an optimal scenario, where the call is not flagged as spam or scam, the interaction lacks context, resulting in low conversions. With Signed Call™, brands have the ability to personalize the in-app call screen by adding the brand name, logo, as well as providing context for the call. This provides the end-user with the requisite context, enhancing the call pick-up rates. Moreover, brands are not required to disclose end-user PII data (Personally Identifiable Information) to unauthorized individuals or agents while using Signed Call™, thus mitigating privacy concerns. This no-code solution also comes with pre-built use cases and call screens for easy implementation. “Users often choose not to pick up calls if the caller isn’t a known contact. This can lead to dropped calls and missed opportunities for a business. When extrapolated to the scale of a user-base, it can lead to a significant loss in revenue, and erosion of trust. However, with Signed Call™, CleverTap customers can offer a personalized and secure experience, maximizing the chances of conversions and ultimately increasing revenue. Signed Call™ has already seen success with a select group of our customers who were part of the Early Access Program wherein significant improvements were observed in call answer rates and engagement levels”, said Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap. The introduction of Signed Call™ is poised to revolutionize how brands connect with users through voice as a channel; especially within the Ride Hailing, BFSI, and Food Delivery app-categories, as well as in other industries looking to create more personalized customer experiences. It aims to transform customer engagement and elevate trust to a whole new level. The Head of Product of a leading job search portal using Signed Call™ said, “Our customers are recruiting firms who previously would call candidates on their mobiles, with answer rates around 10-15%. Candidates were slow to act as they weren’t sure if the call was actually from the company they applied for. But since integrating Signed Call™, answer-rates even during periods of low-hiring have been at 33% while peak season has seen this figure climb to as high as 52%; 3 to 4 times higher than before.” About CleverTap CleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalized experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalized journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics that encompasses every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimize each experience in real time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. The all-in-one platform unifies experiences from every touchpoint, paving the way for a new era of customer engagement. The platform is powered by TesseractDB™ – the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale. CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John’s, and Tesco. Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, and Jakarta. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clevertap/

X: https://twitter.com/CleverTap Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap's belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction. For more information:

SONY SHETTY

Director, Public Relations, CleverTap

+91 9820900036

sony@clevertap.com IPSHITA BALU

Consultant

Archetype

+91 95901 11798

ipshita.balu@archetype.co





Topic: Press release summary

Source: CleverTap

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Wireless, Apps, Advertising, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

