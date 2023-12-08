Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 8, 2023
Friday, 8 December 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: The SCM Group
Mariupol Reborn One Year On: Major Progress in Developing Fast Recovery Plan and Long-Term Regeneration

KYIV, UKRAINE, Dec 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Mariupol Reborn has been running for a year, planning the regeneration of Ukraine's famous seaside city. With support from across Ukraine and Europe, including from the SCM Group, it has developed a fast recovery plan and a long-term vision. And, importantly, it is providing vital support for the people of Mariupol.

Four visions for Mariupol
Four visions for Mariupol

 

Tens of thousands of Mariupol residents were killed in the six weeks after the full-scale invasion in February 2022 as a direct consequence of Russian aggression. Hundreds of thousands of Mariupol residents have been displaced.

Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of Mariupol, said: "People are our greatest assets. Lost lives are our greatest pain. Mariupol's struggle will go down in history as an example of extraordinary heroism. They deserve the best home to return to and our goal is to create that. We know the government of Ukraine and our military will return Mariupol to Ukrainians. And when that happens, we will be ready to start work on Day One."

The Fast Recovery Plan will get the city running, prioritizing housing and utilities. The Russians have destroyed 90% of the city's infrastructure, half the apartment buildings, 15 hospitals, 63 schools and 40,000 houses have been damaged.

Mariupol Reborn has also started developing the city's long-term regeneration plan, working with Europe's leading architects, urban planners and experts in desovietization. The four visions are here.

Olexander Vyshniakov, director of Mariupol Reborn and Head of community development at Metinvest Holding, said, "Socially responsible businesses have a clear duty to support the communities they work in. That's why Rinat Akhmetov's SCM Group is Mariupol's main partner. The Group's businesses are also doing everything they can across Ukraine, providing employment and paying taxes, to maintain stability now and provide the platform for post-war development. Mariupol Reborn is a key part of our contribution to Ukraine's reconstruction."

Mariupol Reborn has widespread support, including USAID's Economic Support for Ukraine project. The SCM Group has allocated $1.5 million to fund nine programmes. These include the development of the visions, and offices in Lviv, Dnipro and Warsaw, where the project is gathering expertise and securing international partnerships.

Cities across Europe have already offered support, including Utrecht, Vilnius and Gdansk. This is important because Mariupol has a lot to learn, particularly from those that suffered destruction in previous wars.

Mariupol Reborn is also providing housing for displaced Mariupol people now. With financial support from the French government, the project has developed dormitories in Dnipro.

Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov said, "The Russian invasion has destroyed the lives of hundreds of thousands of peaceful Mariupol residents. And it has ended the lives of far too many: one was too many. Therefore, it is crucially important we do not leave people alone with their misfortune. That's why we must provide the people of Mariupol with homes, however temporary."

Contact Information:
Hanna Korotych
The SCM Group
hanna.korotych@scm.com.ua 
+380 (97) 347 70 39

Charlie Pryor
Leidar
charlie.pryor@leidar.com 
+44 7958975667




Topic: Press release summary
Source: The SCM Group
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
BIP Asia Forum and Entrepreneur Day open today  
Dec 8, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Supports Star-Studded 'Boo-Yah' Night for The V Foundation for Cancer Research  
Dec 8, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Mariupol Reborn One Year On: Major Progress in Developing Fast Recovery Plan and Long-Term Regeneration  
Dec 8, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
Curio and Deep Isolation Sign MOU to Advance Nuclear Waste Disposal Technologies.  
Dec 8, 2023 06:51 HKT/SGT
Advocates Deliver Over 540,000 Signatures Demanding Increased Regulation to Combat Child Sexual Abuse Online  
Dec 7, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
What is the Citi Cash Back+ Card, and How does it Work?  
Dec 7, 2023 22:30 HKT/SGT
How to Apply for a Citi Personal Loan in Hong Kong  
Dec 7, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Phoenix Group and Whatsminer Seal $380M Deal for Sustainable Hydro-Powered Mining Innovation  
Dec 7, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
CleverTap Unveils Signed Call(TM) for Trusted and Contextual Customer Engagement   
Dec 7, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
ASEAN Ceramics 2023 Wraps Up with Resounding Success: Record-Breaking Visitor Turnout and Expanded Exhibition Space  
Dec 7, 2023 15:50 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       