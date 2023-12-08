Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 8, 2023
Friday, 8 December 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Spritzer Berhad
Spritzer Clinches 9th Consecutive at the World Branding Award

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Dec 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SPRITZER Bhd is proud to announce its ninth consecutive win in the national beverage division, water category, at the World Branding Awards – Brand of the Year 2023. The prestigious award, presented at Kensington Palace, London last night, recognises Spritzer’s commitment to excellence, quality and sustainability.

The World Branding Awards – Brand of the Year 2023-2024 showcased the excellence of over 3,500 brands representing more than 45 countries. Among these, only 250 brands declared as winners, spanning various categories at three distinguished  levels – global, regional and, national.

Left, Winnie Chin, Head of PR of Spritzer Bhd and Right, Richard Rowles, Chairman of World Branding Forum (Image Link)

Ms. Winnie Chin, Head of PR of Spritzer, said, “This award stands as a testament to the exceptional quality of our silica-rich mineral water. It is a tribute made possible by the unwavering support of our loyal consumers, reliable suppliers, and valued business partners.”

The award’s meticulous assessment process comprises brand valuation (30%), public online voting (30%) and consumer market research (40%). A single national award is bestowed upon a brand in each product or service category, representing participating countries.

The World Branding Forum is a registered global non-profit organisation dedicated to producing, managing and supporting a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach.

Spritzer's silica-rich natural mineral water originates from underground aquifers in a pristine 400-acre site in Taiping, Perak, Malaysia, adjacent to a tropical rainforest. The Company is committed to delivering the utmost quality to consumers and also actively champions community initiatives.




Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

