

Tokyo and Denver, Dec 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Palantir Technologies Japan KK (Palantir Japan) today announced that they have signed an agreement to develop a strategic global partnership, with the support of Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir Technologies), focusing on the solution of societal issues and the acceleration of business transformation. Under this partnership, Fujitsu, together with Palantir, will incorporate Palantir's AI and data integration capabilities as a key element in the data infrastructure for Fujitsu Uvance, a portfolio of global solutions that address business challenges and solve societal issues, and will begin providing services in the Japan market in the 2023 fiscal year and markets including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific in fiscal 2024. Fujistu and Palantir initially entered a strategic collaboration to strengthen the digital transformation (DX) sector in the Japanese market in June 2020. Since then, Fujitsu has been Palantir Japan's exclusive flagship technology partner in Japan, helping customers achieve DX in the manufacturing, utility, financial services , and public sectors. As a Strategic Alliance Partner, Fujitsu will expand the scope of this collaboration beyond the Japanese market to North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The partnership will leverage Fujitsu’s know-how developed through in-house implementation and case studies for customers in Japan, and Fujitsu and Palantir’s extensive customer base in the global markets. Fujitsu will develop a services that incorporates the capabilities of Palantir Foundry, which integrates and manages large-scale data distributed across Palantir's various systems, into the data infrastructure for Fujitsu Uvance. Palantir AIP, which securely activates LLMs and other AI on customers’ private networks, will also be integrated and provided to customers. This will empower customers to connect and leverage processes and data that are fragmented across organizations and enterprises, and invigorate cross-industry collaboration to provide unprecedented solutions and insights. Fujitsu will first work to deliver services in the ESG management and SCM areas that contribute to solving societal issues and business transformation and gradually expand the target areas. Fujitsu and Palantir will take full advantage of their respective capabilities to rapidly bring to market new services that meet the diverse needs of our customers, helping them transform their businesses and organizations and build resilient supply chains around the world when they need to respond to rapid changes in their business environments. Yoshinami Takahashi, SEVP of Global Business Solutions Business Group and Head of Uvance Business at Fujitsu Limited commented: “Fujitsu has been working closely with Palantir Technologies Japan and Palantir to develop highly specialized engineers in data integration and utilization, and to solve various business problems at the data origin as an internal practice using Palantir’s industry-leading solutions. I’m confident that Palantir's world-class data integration and AI capabilities alongside Fujitsu's top-class computing and simulation technologies will play an important role in contributing to the realization of SX and DX and the promotion of ESG management under our vision for Fujitsu Uvance.” Koichi Narasaki, Chief Executive Officer at Palantir Technologies Japan KK commented: “Since our founding in November 2019, we have used Palantir's best technology to support DX in companies and society, but in recent years we feel that the role of DX promotion through platforms such as Palantir AIP and Palantir Foundry has become even greater. Since we welcomed Fujitsu as our Flagship Technology Partner in 2020, we are pleased that this relationship has evolved into a strategic global partnership.” Kevin Kawasaki, Global Head of Business Development at Palantir Technologies Inc. commented: “We are deeply proud of our work with Fujitsu, and have already jointly supported customers in every major industry in Japan with Foundry – from government, to manufacturing, utility , financial services and more. We are pleased to jointly bring AIP into our most rapidly growing geographies, including the United States, and look forward to the continued partnership with Fujitsu’s talented engineers.” Fujitsu’s Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu’s purpose — “to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation” — is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs. About Fujitsu Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com. About Palantir Technologies Japan K.K. Co-founded by Sompo Holdings Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc., Palantir Japan enables the digital transformation of Japanese government and commercial institutions by providing the Palantir platforms and enabling the security of real operational data. For more information, please see https://www.palantir.com/jp/. About Palantir Technologies Inc. Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com. Press Contacts:

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Fujitsu Ltd

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

