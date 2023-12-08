

TOKYO, Dec 8, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has completed the construction and delivery of the Macau Light Rapid Transit(1) (Macau LRT) Barra Extension line, which was awarded by the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) of the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. The line commences commercial operation on December 8.



The Barra Extension (1 station expansion, 3.2km) project was constructed by laying a dedicated Macau LRT lane within an existing bridge, connecting the Macau Peninsula on the opposite bank to the Taipa Line (11 stations, 9.3 km), which MHI delivered in 2019. MHI was responsible for delivering the Automated Guideway Transit(2) (AGT) system (excluding construction of station buildings and civil engineering work) such as the signals, communication systems, power distribution systems, guideway work, platform doors, and automatic fare collection systems, as well as improvement work for equipment inside the bridge. Traffic congestion in Macau has been an issue due to the increasing number of tourists and population growth. The Macau LRT is a key transportation infrastructure connecting the airport and ferry terminals, which are tourist access points, with resort hotels and residential areas. This extension line connects the Taipa Island, which is lined with resort hotels, to the Macau Peninsula, where the city center is located, to improve convenience and alleviate traffic congestion. Construction work on two additional extensions is underway. The one line is for the Seac Pai Van Extension (2 stations plus transfer station expansion, 1.6km), which will provide access to Seac Pai Van and connect it to a new residential area. The other line is for the Hengqin Extension (2 station expansions, 2.2km) running to Hengqin in China from the opposite bank in Macau. Construction work on these two lines is currently executed by a three-company consortium of local general contractors including Top Builders Macau Co. Ltd., Hou Chun Construction, and Engineering Company Limited. The project will further contribute to the advancement of the regional economy and human resources development(3). Going forward, MHI Group will continue to work closely with its worldwide offices to provide services of high added value responding to customer needs, and supply new solutions such as the remote monitoring technology of "ΣSynX (Sigma Syncs) Supervision," MHI's digital innovation brand. In addition, through the provision of AGT Systems - a clean transport mode that emits no CO2 -, MHI Group aims to respond to regional aspirations around the globe with solutions that will contribute to economic development and enhanced transportation convenience, while simultaneously helping to realize a low-carbon society. (1) The original abbreviation of LRT as "light rail transit" is widely used, but Macau LRT instead uses it to mean "light rapid transit" after the system's high-speed performance.

(2) AGT systems are a new type of fully automated transport system with electric power drives, used in airports around the world to provide mobility between terminals and to nearby facilities. The system utilizes rubber tires to provide a smooth ride with low noise.

(3) For details of MHI Receives Contract for Extensions to the Macau LRT Network Using an AGT System, see the following press release: https://www.mhi.com/news/22041402.html







