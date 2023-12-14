Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, December 15, 2023
Friday, 15 December 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: MediaValueWorks
Global Digital PR and Communications Service Provider 'MediaValueWorks' receives ISO 9000-2015 Certification for Quality Management
- Strengthens its position as a trusted partner for SMBs looking to enhance their visibility and communication strategies globally
- MediaValueWorks aims to collaborate and build a Lifetime Board of Partners across 125 countries.

MUMBAI, INDIA, Dec 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - MVW Network International Pvt Ltd, a pioneering leader in 'Marketing Communication Services' proudly announces its successful attainment of the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification in Quality Management Systems for Long-standing Public Relations Consulting, Digital Marketing and Global communications for Small and Medium Businesses.

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for quality management helping organizations improve their performance, meet customer expectations, and demonstrate their commitment to quality. Its requirements define how to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve a quality management system (QMS). After an exhaustive evaluation, attaining ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone in MediaValueWorks' journey. This international standard validates the company's commitment to quality management, ensuring its processes, services, and client interactions adhere to gold standards.

"ISO 9001:2015 certification validates our ongoing commitment to delivering premium marketing and branding services to our clients worldwide," says Dr Rachana Chowdhary, Founder of MVW Network International Pvt Ltd.

A Legacy of Excellence:

Founded in 2013 by Dr Rachana Chowdhary, MediaValueWorks (MVW) has emerged as a stalwart in the industry, carving a niche in the highly competitive marketing strategies delivering public relations, customer communications, digital and events, collaterals and assets for brands to influence audiences across 125 countries in 45 languages.

Despite its humble beginnings as a bootstrapped cloud PR venture, the agency has flourished into a dynamic force with over 3000 satisfied customers, 18+ agency partners, and a robust clientele spanning various industries. Over the past five years, when adjusted to USD and considering Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), MediaValueWorks has generated an impressive $2.51 million in revenues. This financial milestone underscores the company's consistent growth, financial stability, and ability to deliver tangible results for its clients.

Dedication towards Small and Medium Businesses and Industry Associations

Through the MVW-MSME Development Centre, MVW helps enterprises with advisory and consulting services. Enterprises targeting Indian MSMEs can leverage the Development Centre to deploy tailored solutions, cultivate strategic partnerships, and provide a comprehensive range of resources, from financial planning to market expansion. MVW-MSME Development Centre's collaboration with multiple industry associations and worldwide forums underscores the belief in the effectiveness of collective action. "As growth catalyst for innovation, and partners in the journey of Small and Medium Enterprises, we are working towards enabling SMBs to thrive and contribute to the vibrancy of global economies," added Dr Rachana Chowdhary, Global Communications and Marketing Specialist.

In the knowledge economy, size and scale of operations do not determine success. With offices in India, the US and Singapore, MediaValueWorks enjoys several strategic partnerships to collaborate, learn and grow. Our first-of-its-kind, industry-academia partnership with Mumbai's 40+ years renowned VES B-School gives us access to 150+ PhD. Professors, over 2000+ Management students, to be our extended teams. Our strategic partnerships and international memberships with PRSA, WE Connect, the prestigious MSME Business Forum and many more have enabled us access to multiple RFPs, Tenders, and business opportunities. Through a multi-tiered outreach network, MediaValueWorks offers guaranteed placements that feed content into the newsrooms and editorial boards of Newspapers, TV, Radio, Print, Trade Journals, Magazines, Websites, Bloggers, Wire Agencies, and social media across the world. Carefully crafted customer content is published globally through cutting-edge Marketing and Publishing modules. 

"As part of our 2025 growth strategy, MediaValueWorks, an integrated marketing agency, is exploring collaborations with professionals to be a part of Lifetime Global Board of Partners across 125 countries to leverage on-ground activation supported by digital publishing," says Dr Rachana Chowdhary, Co-founder of MediaValueWorks LLC.

About MediaValueWorks – www.mediavalueworks.com & MediaTechResource – www.mediatechresource.com 

Registered as MVW Network International Pvt Ltd., MediaValueWorks is headquartered in Mumbai, India. Registered as MediaValueWorks LLC in December 2019 in the US, brand MediaTechResource is a member of the North Pacific District Chapter, Public Relation Society of America, PRSA.

For more information, please contact:
Mayura Worlikar
+91-9967797844
mayura@mediavalueworks.com




