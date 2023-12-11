

TOKYO, Dec 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) today announced that the Phase 3 LEAP-001 trial evaluating LENVIMA®, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, plus KEYTRUDA®, the anti-PD-1 therapy from Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, did not meet its dual primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma whose disease is mismatch repair proficient (pMMR)/not microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) /MSI-H.ã€€ At the final analysis, KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA did not improve OS or PFS sufficiently to meet the study’s prespecified statistical criteria in the first-line treatment of certain patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma versus a standard of care, platinum-based chemotherapy doublet (carboplatin plus paclitaxel). The safety profile of LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies evaluating the combination. A full evaluation of the data from this study is ongoing. The companies will work with investigators to share the results with the scientific community.ã€€ “We remain confident in the proven benefit of KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA for the treatment of appropriate patients with certain types of previously-treated advanced endometrial carcinoma based on results from the KEYNOTE-775/Study 309 trial and will continue to research the KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA combination in patients with other types of difficult-to-treat cancers,” said Dr. Gregory Lubiniecki, Vice President, Global Clinical Development, Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA Research Laboratories. “We are disappointed that the LEAP-001 trial did not reach its primary endpoints, as we had hoped to bring another potential treatment option to patients when first diagnosed with certain types of advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma.”ã€€ “Results from the LEAP-001 trial underscore the challenges of treating patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma in the first-line setting,” said Dr. Corina Dutcus, Senior Vice President, Oncology Global Clinical Development Lead at Eisai Inc. “We remain optimistic about clinical development program for LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA and are proud that the combination has become a standard of care option for patients with certain types of advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma whose disease has progressed following prior systemic therapy, and will continue our efforts to contribute to these patients. We are grateful to the patients, their loved ones, and the investigators whose participation is what makes scientific advancement possible.” LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA is approved in the U.S., the EU, Japan and other countries for the treatment of certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma following prior systemic therapy in any setting and advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Lenvatinib is marketed as KISPLYX® for advanced RCC in the EU. Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA are studying the LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA combination through the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) clinical program in various tumor types, including but not limited to hepatocellular carcinoma, RCC, head and neck cancer, gastric cancer and esophageal cancer, across multiple clinical trials.ã€€ã€€ Results from the LEAP-001 trial do not affect the current approved indications for the KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA combination or other ongoing trials from the LEAP clinical program. For more information, visit https://www.eisai.com/news/2023/news202373.html. Media Contacts: Eisai Co., Ltd. Public Relations:

+81-(0)3-3817-5120 Investor Relations:

+81-(0) 3-3817-5122 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA Media Relations

Julie Cunningham: +1-(617) 519-6264

John Infanti: +1-(609) 500-4714 Investor Relations

Peter Dannenbaum: +1-(732) 594-1579

Damini Chokshi: +1-(732) 594-1577





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Eisai

Sectors: BioTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

