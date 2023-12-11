Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 11, 2023
Monday, 11 December 2023, 14:19 HKT/SGT
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu chosen for Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 22nd time

TOKYO, Dec 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has been chosen for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), the world's leading ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) stock price index. This is the 22nd time for Fujitsu to have been included in this index since its creation in 1999. At the same time, Fujitsu has been selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index, which is comprised of companies from the Asia-Pacific region, following last year.

DJSI World is a stock index offered cooperatively by US-based S&P Dow Jones Indices that selects companies for their excellent sustainability, based on an analysis from the perspective of governance and economics, the environment, and society. Annually, 2,500 companies are eligible globally for this designation, and the top 10% of businesses per industry are chosen from the perspective of sustainability. Including Fujitsu, 321 companies were selected for DJSI World in 2023, 38 of which were Japanese companies. Fujitsu achieved high evaluations in the IT services & Internet Software and Services industry group on the basis of its governance and economic initiatives, such as "Business Ethics" and "Innovation Management", environmental initiatives such as “Environmental Policy & Management Systems” and “Emissions”, and its efforts related to the area of society, including its "Human Capital Development" and "Labor Practice Indicators" initiatives.

Fujitsu will continue to advance business activities from an ESG perspective in order to realize Our Purpose as stated in the Fujitsu Way-"to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"-and further increase its efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of society and the Earth.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
