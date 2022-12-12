

TOKYO, Dec 12, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), which develops industrial precious metals products as one of the core companies of TANAKA Precious Metals, announced that it has contributed to Global Vascular Co., Ltd. (Head office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kenta Bito; COO: Shunto Maegawa), a medical venture company developing a medical device for the treatment of lower limb ischemia that serves as a stent delivery system for lower limb atherosclerosis. This equity infusion represents a direct investment into a company by DMC (Diamond Medino Capital) 1st Fund Investment Limited Partnership - a medical venture capital fund that TANAKA formally committed to supporting in November 2022. About Global Vascular Co., Ltd. Global Vascular Co., Ltd. is a medical venture company established in 2022. It is headed by Kenta Bito and Shunto Maegawa, who have been engaged in biomaterials research since 2013 as part of the Hasebe Research Group led by Terumitsu Hasebe, a professor at the Tokai University School of Medicine. Global Vascular Co., Ltd. has pioneered the development of a stent delivery system specifically for the treatment of atherosclerosis in the below-knee region. It is currently attracting worldwide attention as a new treatment method in the growing market for lower limb stents, where there are high hurdles for stent development due to high recurrence rates after treatment. Background and Aim of Investment The “Stent Delivery System for Lower Limb Atherosclerosis,” the development business of Global Vascular Co., Ltd., is the culmination of the innovative stent design technology and high-performance surface modification technology pioneered by Mr. Hasebe, a world-class researcher in the development of endovascular treatment devices. TANAKA believes that this contribution will deepen the connection between the development framework lead by Mr. Hasebo and the medical venture ecosystem, in the advancement of endovascular treatment devices. Representatives Mr. Bito and Mr. Maegawa are the co-developers of the basic technology, as well as the researchers and managers who are expected to become leaders in the lower limb stent market in the future. Through this contribution, TANAKA aims to broaden its presence in the medical sector by innovating new products and technologies while accumulating knowledge in the stent industry and forming business alliances for the future. Overview of Global Vascular Co., Ltd. Representatives: Kenta Bito, Shunto Maegawa

Founded: December 12, 2022

Capital: 282 million yen (including capital reserve)

Head office: Ichigaya Science and Technology Innovation Center Building 2F, 3-8 Ichigayatamachi, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, 162-0843

Business Description: Design and development of medical equipment, research, consulting, etc.

Investor: Diamond Medino Capital Inc. About TANAKA Precious Metals Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and around the world collaborate and cooperate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,355 employees, the group’s consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, was 680 billion yen. Global industrial business website

