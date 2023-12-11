

BANGKOK, THAILAND, Dec 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU) today announced the winners of the 18th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, presented by Kohler and supported by Dongpeng Ceramic and Subzero Wolf, at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. Winners from 13 vibrant property markets across Asia competed for the highest marks of excellence in real estate development, construction, architecture, and design at the finale of the 2023 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series. More than 50 golden statuettes, accolading the finest developers and projects in the region, were presented at the black-tie gala dinner and presentation ceremony. GuocoLand won the biggest award of the year, Best Developer (Asia), for the third time in the history of the Awards. It marks one of five regional wins for developers from Singapore, with Frasers Property Singapore winning the Best Mixed Use Developer (Asia) award and UOL Group Limited and Pan Pacific Hotels Group winning the Best Hospitality Developer (Asia) award. UOL Group Limited also won the Best Sustainable Developer (Asia) award while EL Development Pte Ltd won the Best Hospitality Interior Design (Asia) award. Developers from Indonesia gained eight regional wins, the most of any country. PT Sinar Mitbana Mas garnered the Best Breakthrough Developer (Asia) title, with parent company Sinar Mas Land and subsidiary PT. BSD Diamond Development also receiving regional wins. Various projects by Agung Sedayu Group & Salim Group; Summarecon Agung; and Summarecon Serpong collected regional wins. The Philippines was represented with seven regional wins, with Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates winning both the Best Industrial Developer (Asia) and Best Industrial Development (Asia) awards. RLC Residences; Robinsons Hotels and Resorts; North Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Inc.; Shang Robinsons Properties, Inc.; and Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation received golden statuettes for a wide range of projects. Developers from Vietnam received six regional wins, led by SonKim Land Corporation, which won both the Best Luxury Developer (Asia) and Best Boutique Mixed Use Development (Asia) awards. Regional winners include ParkCity Group, which won the Best Completed Condo Development (Asia) award. Andaman Asset Solution won the Best Boutique Developer (Asia) award in one of six regional wins for developers from Thailand. KingBridge Tower by KingBridge Tower Company Limited (Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited) alone earned three regional wins for the kingdom while Rawayana by Phuket9 scored two regional wins. Salvo was named Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia), one of five regional wins for developers from Australia. Regional winners from the country include projects by Capital Luxury Residences; Monaco Property Group; R.Corporation; and Third.i Group. Malaysia and Cambodia each gained four regional wins. Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) was hailed Best Affordable Homes Developer (Asia), with projects by Eastern & Oriental Berhad; Eupe Corporation Berhad; and Sime Darby Property also representing Malaysia with regional titles. Projects by OCIC Group and RM Commercial Co., Ltd. each clinched a regional win for Cambodia as Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. gained two regional wins for the project Marum Estate. Hanacreek by Apex Property and Aki Niseko by Takuetsu Co., Ltd. represented Greater Niseko as regional winners from the renowned Japanese skiing destination. The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong by Sino Land Company Limited and M8 by China Construction Engineering (Macau) Company Limited garnered two regional wins for Hong Kong and Macau. New Bund 31 by Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company Limited was named Best Mixed Use Development (Asia), a regional win for Mainland China. The Grand Final drew one of the most iconic personalities in the Hong Kong real estate industry. Dr. Allan Zeman, founder and chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, came to accept the Icon Award from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine. Dr. Zeman, who won the Real Estate Personality of the Year title in 2015, said: "It is an honour to be awarded the 2023 Icon Award. Lan Kwai Fong has become a great brand in HK and throughout the world. This is very important to us and to our partner." Hari V. Krishnan, CEO and managing director of PropertyGuru Group, said: "The culmination of this year's PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series is a fitting celebration of the changemakers who are contributing to shaping tomorrow's cities. From lively capitals to sprawling metropolises and well-planned townships, the future of cities in Asia is in the capable hands of these fine developers, lighting the way for a more sustainable, equitable, and innovative industry in their respective countries. To all the winners - we celebrate your success and look forward to what you create next." Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: "Recognising and awarding excellence in 2023 led us on an insightful journey through the diverse property markets of Asia. Celebrating real estate from the cities of tomorrow, we rediscovered a shared aspiration for quality among developers, buyers, and builders, and a growing commitment to sustainability among residential, commercial, and industrial developers. The finest places to live and work in Asia have become shining examples of quality, clearly showing that this region remains focused on raising development standards, redefining design, and revitalising economies. Congratulations to all the Best in Asia winners as you continue to drive positive change and innovation." The regional winners were chosen by an independent jury, composed of the head judges of participating markets in the Awards: Thien Duong, chairperson of the Grand Final and general director, Group GSA (Vietnam); Ajai A Kapoor, CEO, 360 degrees - Real Estate Services (India); Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc. (Philippines); Eddie Guillemette, CEO, Midori no Ki (Greater Niseko); Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, president, Malaysian Institute of Architects: 2020-2022 (Malaysia); Ken Ip, assistant general manager and group head of marketing, B.S.C. Group (Mainland China); Kristin Thorsteins, head of partnership growth for APAC at IWG PLC (Singapore); Lui Violanti, regional manager for Western Australia, Inhabit Group (Australia); Paul Tse, president, board of directors, Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers (Hong Kong and Macau); Sorn Seap, executive vice president, Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (Cambodia); Suphin Mechuchep, CEO, Sen X Group PCL (Thailand); and Vivin Harsanto, senior director and head of advisory, JLL Indonesia (Indonesia). HLB, the leading international accounting and advisory ï¬?rm, ensured that the selection process was fair and transparent, under the supervision of Paul Ashburn of HLB International Real Estate Group. Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final is supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; silver sponsors Dongpeng Ceramic and Subzero Wolf; official portal partner PropertyGuru; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partner Artemis Associates; media partners Bridges, d+a Magazine, Housing.com, Manila Bulletin, Powderlife, and The Manila Times; official beverage partner Fah Mai Holdings; supporting partners REHDA Institute and IFC-EDGE; and official supervisor HLB. For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com. COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Grand Final) DEVELOPER AWARDS Best Developer (Asia) GuocoLand - Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER) Apex Property - Greater Niseko New World China - Mainland China OCIC Group – Cambodia Robinsons Land – Philippines Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia Sino Land Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau Best Luxury Developer (Asia) SonKim Land Corporation – Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Industrial Developer (Asia) Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates – Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Mixed Use Developer (Asia) Frasers Property Singapore – Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER) Federal Land, Inc. – Philippines MontAzure – Thailand Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia) Salvo – Australia (REGIONAL WINNER) Habitat Group Co., Ltd. – Thailand Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd – Singapore PT. BSD Diamond Development – Indonesia RLC Residences – Philippines Best Commercial Developer (Asia) Keppel Vietnam – Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER) Paramount Land – Indonesia TE Capital Partners and LaSalle Investment Management – Singapore Best Hospitality Developer (Asia) UOL Group Limited and Pan Pacific Hotels Group – Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER) Agung Sedayu Group – Indonesia Best Sustainable Developer (Asia) UOL Group Limited – Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Boutique Developer (Asia) Andaman Asset Solution – Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER) CSI Properties Limited – China – Hong Kong & Macau Skyland Group – Australia Best Affordable Homes Developer (Asia) Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) – Malaysia (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Breakthrough Developer (Asia) PT Sinar Mitbana Mas – Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER) Da Vinci Land – Singapore DEVELOPMENT AWARDS Best Mega Township Development (Asia) BSD City by Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Waterfront Township Development (Asia) Golf Island PIK (Kawasan Pantai Maju) & Riverwalk Island PIK (Kawasan Pantai Kita) by Agung Sedayu Group & Salim Group – Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Township Development (Asia) Summarecon Bekasi by Summarecon Agung – Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Mixed Use Development (Asia) New Bund 31 by Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company Limited – Mainland China (REGIONAL WINNER) Ginza Beachwalk PIK2 by Agung Sedayu Group – Indonesia LIMA Central Business District by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates – Philippines Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. – Cambodia One Bernam by HY-MCC (Bernam) Pte Ltd – Singapore Best Boutique Mixed Use Development (Asia) The OpusK - Luxury Boutique Office by SonKim Land Corporation – Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER) Rawayana by Phuket9 – Thailand Best Residential Development (Asia) Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. – Cambodia (REGIONAL WINNER) Best High Rise Condo Development (Asia) Aurelia Residences by Shang Robinsons Properties, Inc. – Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER) Diamond Bay Garden by OCIC Group – Cambodia Est8 @ Seputeh by Eupe Corporation Berhad – Malaysia JARDINI by CITIC Pacific Ltd – China – Hong Kong and Macau Riviere by Frasers Property Quayside Pte Ltd – Singapore The OpusK Residence by SonKim Land Corporation – Vietnam Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd. – Thailand Zhuhai Huafa Sky Hill Mansion by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd. – Mainland China Best Low Rise Condo Development (Asia) Rainbow Springs Condovillas by Summarecon Serpong – Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Boutique Condo Development (Asia) Kurraba Residences by Third.i Group – Australia (REGIONAL WINNER) Niseko Kyo by Rooftop RE (Japan) Pte Ltd – Greater Niseko Best Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia) Capri by Monaco Property Group – Australia (REGIONAL WINNER) Layton at NavaPark by PT. Bumi Parama Wisesa, Hongkong Land & Sinar Mas Land Joint Venture – Indonesia Park Heritage Pattanakarn by Sammakorn Plus Company Limited – Thailand Best Housing / Landed Development (Asia) Ilham Residence by Sime Darby Property – Malaysia (REGIONAL WINNER) Hanaridge by Apex Property – Greater Niseko Pollen Collection by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited – Singapore Best Waterfront Condo Development (Asia) Diamond Bay Garden by OCIC Group – Cambodia (REGIONAL WINNER) Riviere by Frasers Property Quayside Pte Ltd – Singapore Best Waterfront Residence (Asia) Amorel by Capital Luxury Residences – Australia (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Connectivity Condo Development (Asia) Green Tower Di An Binh Duong by TBS Land – Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER) Glam Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC) – Philippines Best Completed Condo Development (Asia) Park Kiara, ParkCity Hanoi by ParkCity Group – Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER) Seaside Residences by East Vue Pte Ltd – Singapore Best Wellness Residential Development (Asia) The Zora by PT. BSD Diamond Development – Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER) Bloom Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC) – Philippines Best Smart Building Development (Asia) Knowledge Hub by Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Smart Home Development (Asia) Woodsville Crest by RLC Residences – Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Green Development (Asia) Central Market PIK by Agung Sedayu Group and Salim Group, curated by Amantara – Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER) LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates – Philippines The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong by Sino Land Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau The LakeGarden Residences by Wing Tai Asia – Singapore Best Industrial Development (Asia) West Cebu Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates – Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER) Bandar Bukit Raja by Sime Darby Property – Malaysia CT FoodNEX by Chiu Teng Group – Singapore Best Hospitality Development (Asia) The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong by Sino Land Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau (REGIONAL WINNER) Fili Hotel Cebu by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts – Philippines Pullman Singapore Hill Street by EL Development Pte Ltd – Singapore Best Office Development (Asia) KingBridge Tower by KingBridge Tower Company Limited (Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited) – Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER) AIA East Gateway by AIA Company Limited. – Thailand Embassy Hub Phase 1 by Embassy REIT – India GBF Centers 1 & 2 by Robinsons Offices – Philippines Best Retail Development (Asia) M8 by China Construction Engineering (Macau) Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau (REGIONAL WINNER) Mean Chey Avenue by RM Commercial Co., Ltd. – Cambodia Mitsukoshi BGC by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation – Philippines MixC Nanjing by Lead8 – Mainland China The EmSphere Shopping Complex by The EM District Co., Ltd. – Thailand Best Branded Residential Development (Asia) Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower by North Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Inc. – Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER) DESIGN AWARDS Best Township Masterplan Design (Asia) Andaman by Eastern & Oriental Berhad – Malaysia (REGIONAL WINNER) Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Asia) Rawayana by Phuket9 – Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER) ITC Shanghai by Lead8 – Mainland China The OpusK - Luxury Boutique Office by SonKim Land Corporation – Vietnam Zia Niseko by Iconic Group – Greater Niseko Best Condo Architectural Design (Asia) R.Iconic by R.Corporation – Australia (REGIONAL WINNER) Aura Niseko by Iconic Group – Greater Niseko Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd. – Singapore JARDINI by CITIC Pacific Ltd – China – Hong Kong and Macau Lentor Modern by GuocoLand – Singapore The Arles by Centralcon Properties Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau The Continuum by Hoi Hup Sunway Katong Pte Ltd – Singapore The Grand Midori Ortigas by Federal Land, Inc. – Philippines Watten House by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd. – Thailand Best Housing / Landed Architectural Design (Asia) Hanacreek by Apex Property – Greater Niseko (REGIONAL WINNER) D'Art Hills Residence by PH World – Malaysia Highland Park Pool Villas Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd. – Thailand La Felice Villa Hua Hin by PNP Real Estate Co., Ltd. – Thailand Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. – Cambodia Park Heritage Pattanakarn by Sammakorn Plus Company Limited – Thailand The Prospect Villa by Grand Paradise Villa – Thailand Best Hospitality Architectural Design (Asia) Fili Hotel Cebu by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts – Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER) Pullman Singapore Hill Street by EL Development Pte Ltd – Singapore Best Office Architectural Design (Asia) KingBridge Tower by KingBridge Tower Company Limited (Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited) – Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER) Embassy Manyata Block D1 & D2 by Embassy REIT – India FourE-Com Center by Arquitectonica – Philippines K11 Atelier 11 SKIES by Lead8 – China – Hong Kong & Macau Solitaire on Cecil by Solitaire Cecil Pte Ltd (TE Capital Partners and LaSalle Investment Management) – Singapore Best Retail Architectural Design (Asia) Mean Chey Avenue by RM Commercial Co., Ltd. – Cambodia (REGIONAL WINNER) MixC Nanjing by Lead8 – Mainland China Best Condo Interior Design (Asia) Est8 @ Seputeh by Eupe Corporation Berhad – Malaysia (REGIONAL WINNER) 350-352 Nathan Road by CSI Properties Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau Blossoms By The Park by EL Development Pte Ltd – Singapore Glam Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC) – Philippines JARDINI by CITIC Pacific Ltd – China – Hong Kong and Macau Klimt Cairnhill by Low Keng Huat (S) Limited – Singapore Terra Hill by Hoi Hup Sunway Kent Ridge Pte Ltd – Singapore Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd. – Thailand Best Housing / Landed Interior Design (Asia) Aki Niseko by Takuetsu Co., Ltd. – Greater Niseko (REGIONAL WINNER) Jasmia Residence @Summarecon Crown Gading by Summarecon Agung – Indonesia La Felice Villa Hua Hin by PNP Real Estate Co., Ltd. – Thailand Best Hospitality Interior Design (Asia) Pullman Singapore Hill Street by EL Development Pte Ltd – Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER) Fili Hotel Cebu by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts – Philippines Best Office Interior Design (Asia) KingBridge Tower by KingBridge Tower Company Limited (Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited) – Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER) K11 Atelier 11 SKIES by Lead8 – China – Hong Kong & Macau Best Retail Interior Design (Asia) Mitsukoshi BGC by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation – Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER) Shanghai Aerospace Science & Technology City by Design Power House (DPH) – Mainland China Ultimo Niseko by Blue Waves Group – Greater Niseko Best Condo Landscape Design (Asia) Elysian by Gamuda Land – Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER) Blossoms By The Park by EL Development Pte Ltd – Singapore Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd. – Singapore Park Kiara, ParkCity Hanoi by ParkCity Group – Vietnam Pinetree Hill by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore Watten House by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd. – Thailand Best Housing / Landed Landscape Design (Asia) Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. – Cambodia (REGIONAL WINNER) Barnyard Khaoyai by Sammakorn-JV1 Company Limited – Thailand Pavara Khiri Collection by Pavara Development Co., Ltd. – Thailand Best Commercial Landscape Design (Asia) Rawayana by Phuket9 – Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER) PUBLISHER'S CHOICE Icon Award Dr. Allan Zeman, Founder and Chairman, Lan Kwai Fong Group (WINNER) NOTE: Use of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards logo is limited to the publication of this article only. 