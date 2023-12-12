Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 11:34 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards
Japan's finest alpine real estate rises at the 2023 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko)
IMPRESSIVE HOMES, ACCOMMODATIONS, AND INVESTMENT PROPERTIES RECEIVE DISTINCTIONS

BANGKOK, THAILAND, Dec 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2023 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) today distinguished the companies catalysing the development of Japan's foremost skiing destination.

The exclusive luncheon and presentation ceremony, hosted at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

In an exclusive ceremony at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, Apex Property triumphed as Best Developer, with wins for its developments Hanaridge and Hanacreek.

Hanaridge was distinguished as Best Housing Development (Greater Niseko) and Best Estate Housing Development while Niseko Kyo by Rooftop RE (Japan) Pte Ltd was named Best Condo Development (Greater Niseko) and Best Luxury Hotel Condo Development.

Niseko Kyo by Rooftop RE (Japan) Pte Ltd, Winner of the Best Condo Development (Greater Niseko)

Iconic Group accumulated wins for the projects Aura Niseko and Zia Niseko. Aki Niseko by Takuetsu Co., Ltd. also gained multiple winning titles.

Other winning projects were Hotel101-Niseko by Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd.; Sushi Kato Setsu Niseko by Sushi Kato; and Ultimo Niseko by Blue Waves Group.

The 2023 Awards had 15 categories, including distinctions like the Best Property Management Portfolio, awarded to NISADE & The Luxe Nomad, and the Special Recognition for Public Recreation Facility, presented to the Niseko Area Mountain Bike Association (NAMBA).

Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group, said: “I want to congratulate the awardees on their well-deserved recognition at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko). These award-winning companies have shown competence and creativity with their homes, hotels, condominiums, condotels, resorts, and assets, proving that the standards of real estate in Japan’s premier skiing destination continue to scale new heights.”

Apex Property wins Best Developer, the top honour of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) 2023

Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “It is great to have seen the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards expand their recognition of the diverse residential, hospitality, and investment properties on offer in Greater Niseko. With beautiful built spaces to match its natural wonders, Japan’s leading ski destination holds lasting appeal for international property seekers, and the Awards showcase the destination as well as its standard-setting developers."

The independent panel of judges who determined the list of awardees this year consist of Eddie Guillemette, chairperson of the Greater Niseko awards and CEO, Midori no Ki (MnK); Acme Wu, marketing director, Niseko Tourism; Bill Barnett, founder and managing director, C9 Hotelworks; Greg Hough, managing director, Niseko Portfolio and Explore Travel Group; Minoru Okubo, representative director, ResortPropertyJapan Co., Ltd.; and Shigeru Uehara, director, Niseko Home Design, Ltd.

HLB upheld the fairness, transparency, and credibility of the selection process under the supervision of Paul Ashburn of HLB International Real Estate Group.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 2023 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) are supported by official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Bridges and Powderlife; supporting association Niseko Tourism; official courier partner Ezy Express; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES

2023 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko)

DEVELOPER AWARD

Best Developer                                  
WINNER: Apex Property

PORTFOLIO AWARD

Best Property Management Portfolio                           
WINNER: NISADE & The Luxe Nomad           

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS                            

Best Luxury Hotel Condo Development                        
WINNER: Niseko Kyo by Rooftop RE (Japan) Pte Ltd

Best Value Hotel Condo Development                          
WINNER: Hotel101-Niseko by Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd.                                                    

Best Resort Housing Development                                
WINNER: Aki Niseko by Takuetsu Co., Ltd.

Best Estate Housing Development                                 
WINNER: Hanaridge by Apex Property

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Mixed Use Resort Architectural Design                                
WINNER: Zia Niseko by Iconic Group

Best Resort Housing Architectural Design                   
WINNER: Hanacreek by Apex Property
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aki Niseko by Takuetsu Co., Ltd.                            

Best Hotel Condo Architectural Design                        
WINNER: Aura Niseko by Iconic Group
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Powder Loft Niseko by Hokkaido Hospitality Holding

Best Resort Housing Interior Design                              
WINNER: Aki Niseko by Takuetsu Co., Ltd.                                                       

Best Restaurant Design                 
WINNER: Sushi Kato Setsu Niseko by Sushi Kato                                                                

Best Resort Restaurant Design                      
WINNER: Ultimo Niseko by Blue Waves Group          

BEST OF GREATER NISEKO AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Greater Niseko)
WINNER: Niseko Kyo by Rooftop RE (Japan) Pte Ltd

Best Housing Development (Greater Niseko)
WINNER: Hanaridge by Apex Property                                                     

SPECIAL AWARD

Special Recognition for Public Recreation Facility                      
WINNER: Niseko Area Mountain Bike Association (NAMBA)    

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent. 

In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2023. 

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers(2) to connect with almost 59,000 agents monthly(3) to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. 

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia. 

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com;PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

Footnotes & Citation:

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2023 and September 2023.
(2) Based on Google Analytics data between April 2023 and September 2023.
(3) Based on data between July 2023 and September 2023.
(4) Based on data between April 2023 and September 2023.

Group: Key Statistics as of November 2023

* Property seekers: 37 million
* No. of agents: 59,000
* Real estate listings: 2.9 million

Strong Category Leadership Drives Long-Term Growth Opportunities

As of September 30, 2023, PropertyGuru continued its Engagement Market Share*

* Singapore: 83% – 6.2x the closest peer
* Malaysia: 92% – 12.8x the closest peer
* Vietnam: 80% – 4.0x the closest peer
* Thailand: 51% – 1.7x the closest peer

*Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2023 and September 2023.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:
Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services
M: +66 92 954 4154
E: allan@propertyguru.com   

Media & Partnerships:
Piyachanok Raungpaka, Media Relations & Marketing Services Executive
M: +66 92 701 2510
E: piyachanok@propertyguru.com    

Sponsorships:
Kanittha Srithongsuk, Regional Manager, Awards Sponsorship
M: +66 93 293 9794
E: kanittha@propertyguru.com

Sales & Nominations:
Nyan Zaw Aung (Jordan), Solutions Manager
M: +66 964 575088
E: jordan@propertyguru.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards
Sectors: Real Estate & REIT, Daily News, Construct, Engineering, Regional, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards
Nov 27, 2023 13:30 HKT/SGT
The 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards in partnership with iProperty.com.my mark a decade of celebrating real estate achievements
Oct 30, 2023 09:22 HKT/SGT
Impressive companies, remarkable individuals take centre stage at the 13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)
Oct 16, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Historic Edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) Commemorates the Country's Finest Real Estate
May 31, 2023 14:38 HKT/SGT
The 5th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) 2023 celebrate popularity of Japan's alpine market
May 8, 2023 12:58 HKT/SGT
The 13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) programme begins call for entries in resilient market
May 2, 2023 15:15 HKT/SGT
10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty marks a decade of excellence amid economic expansion
Apr 28, 2023 12:10 HKT/SGT
The 6th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) will showcase the country's finest to domestic, international property seekers
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       