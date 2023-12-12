

HONG KONG, Dec 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Amongst the plethora of credit card options available, it is necessary to choose a consumer-friendly credit card like the Citi Plus Credit Card, which offers endless opportunities for converting your spending into earnings. Citi Plus Credit Card is designed to provide customers with a multitude of powerful features for a wholesome experience. Here are some features of the Citi Plus Credit Card: - Earn 3X Points for online spending and gym memberships. - Convert big statements into small payments with the "FlexiBill" Installment Program. - Get instant cashâ€¯in times of emergency. - Redeem accumulated Points for rewards like merchandise and travel privileges. - Repay significant transactions in affordable payments with the "PayLite" Installment Program. - Enjoy deals and discounts on shopping, dining and travel purchases locally and worldwide. - No annual fees. Citi Plus Credit Card and its Benefits Most credit cards these days offer many exclusive benefits and rewards; therefore, you can make the most of the rewards by knowing the best ways to earn from your spending. Here are some ways in which you can spend and earn from a Citi Plus Credit Card: - New Citi Plus Credit Card holders are given a sign-up offer of a 12% cash rebate up to a maximum of HK$1,200, capped at HK$400 per phase. - Bearers of Citi Plus Credit Cards are entitled to a 12% rebate every time they spend at a participating merchant, allowing them to spend and earn simultaneously. Terms and conditions apply. - Customers are also eligible for Purchase Protection Insurance of up to US$7,600 for damage, loss, or theft of any purchases they make with a Citi Plus Credit Card anywhere in the world. They may claim a refund or a replacement of a faulty or stolen product within 30 days from the date of purchase.â€¯ - The reward Points earned through eligible spending via the Citi Plus Credit Card do not expire, so you may redeem the Points at your convenience. - With a click, you can use Citi Pay with Points to offset eligible transactions with accrued Points at participating merchants' online platforms. The Citi Plus Credit Card not only takes care of your shopping needs but also offers extra perks and privileges to cardholders, like the ones mentioned above. From attractive cash rebates to complimentary Purchase Protection Insurance, Citi Plus Credit Card helps you make the most of your everyday expenses. So, what are you waiting for? Apply for a Citi Plus Credit Card right away! Citibank Hong Kong Citibank Hong Kong offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, and personal loans. Citibank Hong Kong aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the APAC in an ever-changing financial landscape. The content reflects the view of the article's author and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank Hong Kong's website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article. Contact Information

Sonakshi Murze

Manager

sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: CITI APAC

Sectors: Banking & Insurance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

