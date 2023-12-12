

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Novationwire (https://www.novationwire.com), a leading press release distribution platform, has launched a Malay language version of its acclaimed AI-Branding-Leverage (ABL) program specifically for the Malaysia market. The move aims to provide localized services that resonate with Malaysian companies seeking to build their brands and amplify their messages. According to Novationwire's Malaysia managing director Zul Effendy, the Malay ABL program adapts the company's proprietary technology to the unique needs of users in the country. "While English is widely spoken in Malaysian business circles, we know that communicating in the national language enables deeper engagement and trust," he said. At the core of the offering is an AI content creator tailored to the Malaysian context. "Our natural language generation engine is trained on millions of press release data points, including a vast corpus of Malaysia media and marketing content," Effendy explained. "This allows us to produce optimized Malay press releases that integrate clients' key messages with culturally nuanced narratives." The platform also features Malay media databases and outreach capabilities. "We've compiled comprehensive journalist lists across major publications and outlets in Malaysia to enable targeted pitching," said Effendy. "Our localization expertise helps ensure each press release lands on the right desk." So far, Malay ABL has proven effective for regional firms wanting to amplify their brands domestically. "We've successfully secured clients prominent pickups in leading Malay-language dailies," Effendy noted. "The ability to craft the right narratives for the local market has been a game-changer." Moving forward, Novationwire plans to expand Malay ABL's capabilities. "We are exploring integrations with social media influencers and online forums to extend reach beyond traditional media," said Effendy. "The goal is to provide an all-in-one solution so Malaysian brands can execute multi-channel campaigns tailored specifically for this high-growth market." For Novationwire, the launch of Malay ABL underscores its commitment to enablingPR success through cultural localization. "Every region has its own unique landscape," said Effendy. "We will continue enhancing our technology to empower more Southeast Asian brands to tell stories that resonate locally and get results." About Novationwire Novationwire is a media technology company providing press release distribution, media databases, monitoring and analytics to execute integrated brand journalism campaigns. Through its AI-driven platform, Novationwire is dedicated to making press release distribution easy, efficient and effective for organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit Novationwire.com. Media Contact

