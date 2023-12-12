Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 13:51 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents new-look cars for WRC and WEC in 2024

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 12, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has unveiled the new livery for the cars that will compete in the FIA World Rally Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship in the 2024 season.


There are two concepts for the all-new matt black livery for the GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID and the GR010 HYBRID, which compete in the respective FIA World Championships. One of the concepts is "Speed" representing our spirit, "Hate to lose". The other one is the "Prototype" which represents making ever-better motorsports-bred cars and to keep evolving.

The new livery will be used not only in the WRC and the WEC, but also in other competitions in which TOYOTA GAZOO Racing participates.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Nov 30, 2023 15:17 HKT/SGT
Boosting Growth Investment to Power Mobility Company Transformation Toyota-DENSO Capital Ties Revised
Nov 29, 2023 15:17 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for October 2023
Nov 29, 2023 12:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Re-introduces the Land Cruiser "70" in Japan
Nov 27, 2023 16:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches IMV 0 in Thailand Providing Mobility to Make People's Lives Better through Customizability
Nov 20, 2023 11:07 HKT/SGT
Dream 1-2-3 finish at home for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Nov 6, 2023 13:32 HKT/SGT
Toyota Reaches Global Production of 300 Million Cars
Nov 6, 2023 11:08 HKT/SGT
Title-deciding Bahrain win for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Oct 30, 2023 17:12 HKT/SGT
Bahrain title showdown for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Oct 20, 2023 10:32 HKT/SGT
Toyota Adopts the North American Charging Standard to Expand Customer Charging Options
Oct 18, 2023 13:13 HKT/SGT
Towards a Future Where Mobility Helps Users Fulfill Their Vision
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       