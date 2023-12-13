

SINGAPORE, Dec 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - FBS, the leading global broker, summarizes 2023 and celebrates its remarkable achievements at its annual summit. Following its mission of being a reliable financial services provider, FBS has ensured growth opportunities for its clients by enhancing trading conditions, expanding its Introducing Broker program, and implementing diverse support initiatives for traders. "Over this year, we at FBS have been gradually revising our services to make them more seamless, transparent, yet advantageous for the clients. Thanks to this transformative journey, all of our traders can now rely on fast and accurate order execution and one of the market's biggest leverages, as well as choose from over 550 trading instruments to build their strategies on," said Alexandra Zaitseva, Head of Public Relations and Events at FBS. "We also invested in client support, having created numerous opportunities for trading education and training, including in-person seminars, online streams, alerts, VIP market analytics, and other web and mobile tools." Several prestigious financial organizations and professional media have marked the brand's efforts. The list of FBS's accolades for 2023 includes - Most Reliable Forex Broker title from the International Finance Expo highlighted the FBS's trustworthiness and reliability in the dynamic world of forex trading. - The double recognition as the Best Forex Broker in Africa from the renowned Traders Fair & Awards and the financial industry magazine World Business Outlook proved FBS's leadership in the market. - Best IB Program Globally and Best Client Support in Southeast Asia are two other notable nominations that World Business Outlook magazine granted to FBS. These qualifications acknowledged FBS's success in ensuring the best conditions for its clients globally. - Best Trading Account for Beginners title from a popular industry media FxScouts recognized FBS's efforts in providing user-friendly and accessible trading solutions for newbie traders. - Best Client Support in Latin America win at the Global Brands Magazine Awards marked the FBS's benchmark approach to assisting its clients. - Best Financial Broker of 2022-2023 accolade came from the esteemed Investment Summit in Upper Egypt and served as a testament to FBS's performance and unwavering commitment to financial excellence. Altogether, these accolades recognize FBS's dedication to delivering top-tier services and offering trading conditions that stand out in the competitive landscape. FBS plans to introduce marked product novelties in 2024 that will take the brand's service and reliability to the next level and continue empowering traders worldwide. For more information about FBS and its award-winning services, visit www.fbs.com. About FBS FBS is a licensed global broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club. Social Links

