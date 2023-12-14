

West Palm Beach, FL, Dec 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its premier edition of Field X Fashion - presented by U.S. Polo Assn., an annual digital magazine about sport, fashion, and influencer events and how these connect for the global, multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired, lifestyle brand. Field X Fashion features U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to sport, fashion, events, seasonal collections, global photo shoots, sustainability initiatives, philanthropy, global brand recognitions, and much more. This first-of-its-kind magazine offers millions of loyal customers, sports fans, influencers, global ambassadors, and partners alike a global, immersive experience and a look into the world of U.S. Polo Assn. in 2023. "Field X Fashion is a way to both update and thank the millions of loyal followers that the U.S. Polo Assn. brand touches every day across 190 countries, especially our amazing fans and consumers," said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We hope Field X Fashion gives a glimpse into the broader world of U.S. Polo Assn., from our authentic connection to the sport globally, seasonal collections, our extensive philanthropy, and beyond, there's a great story that's being told all over the world." Fans and customers around the world can read Field X Fashion here and expect to see new issues with exciting news, collections and updates annually. About U.S. Polo Assn. & USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named as one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NBA, NFL, and MLB, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPA Global and ESPN, now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com. Contact Information:

