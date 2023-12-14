

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Dec 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced that its Loop™ branded PET resin has been tested and is compliant for use in packaging applications in the pharmaceutical industry. The rigorous requirements and standards outlined by the United States Pharmacopeia (USP <661.1>, Plastic Materials of Construction) and the European Pharmacopeia (Ph.Eur. 3.1.15, Polyethylene Terephthalate for Containers for Preparations not for Parenteral Uses) ensure that materials used in pharmaceutical packaging maintain the highest levels of integrity and do not compromise the safety and efficacy of the enclosed products. Test results executed by a worldwide leader in laboratory testing services confirm that Loop's PET resin has successfully met these requirements, opening new possibilities for sustainable packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly recognizing the importance of adopting sustainable practices and materials to reduce its environmental impact. Loop's 100% recycled virgin quality PET can help support pharmaceutical companies with a sustainable packaging alternative and address the growing demand for environmentally responsible choices in the industry. In addition to pharmaceutical packaging applications, Loop™ branded PET resin is also suitable for use in food-grade packaging, cosmetic packaging and polyester fiber textile applications. "Our Infinite Loop™ technology upcycles the lowest quality PET and polyester fiber waste into 100% recycled PET resin of the highest purity, meeting the strict standards of the pharmaceutical industry", said Adel Essaddam, Vice President of Science and Innovation. "Loop™ PET resin creates circularity for low value waste while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and can save up to 360,000 tonnes of CO2 per year compared to virgin PET made from fossil fuels1", he added. Daniel Solomita, Founder and CEO of Loop Industries, commented "This validation further reaffirms the quality and purity of our 100% recycled virgin quality PET and we are proud to offer a sustainable packaging solution that meets the demanding standards of the pharmaceutical industry." 1 Source: Life Cycle Assessment of Loop GEN II Infinite Loop™ France done by Franklin Associates, a division of ERG, compares kg for kg Loop PET vs. Virgin PET. CO2 savings are based on a 70,000 tonne Loop facility and are compared to the production of virgin PET made from fossil fuels and the avoided incineration of waste used as a feedstock. About Loop Industries Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop™ PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future. Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP." For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "should," "could," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or "continue" the negative of such terms or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Loop's market opportunity, its strategies, ability to improve and expand its capabilities, competition, expected activities and expenditures as Loop pursues its business plan, the adequacy of its available cash resources, regulatory compliance, plans for future growth and future operations, the size of Loop's addressable market, market trends, and the effectiveness of Loop's internal control over financial reporting. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Loop's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with among other things: (i) commercialization of our technology and products, (ii) our status of relationship with partners, (iii) development and protection of our intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding relative to our current and future financial commitments, (vi) engineering, contracting, and building our manufacturing facilities, (vii) our ability to scale, manufacture, and sell our products in order to generate revenues, (viii) our proposed business model and our ability to execute thereon, (ix) our joint venture projects and our ability to recover certain expenditures in connection therewith, (x) adverse effects on the Company's business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media, or financial reporting scrutiny, practices, rumors, or otherwise, (xi) disease epidemics and other health-related concerns and crises, which could result in reduced access to capital markets, supply chain disruptions and scrutiny, embargoing of goods produced in affected areas, government-imposed mandatory business closures and any resulting furloughs of our employees, government employment subsidy programs, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease, or market or other changes that could result in non-cash impairments of our intangible assets, and property, plant and equipment, (xii) the effect of the continuing worldwide macroeconomic uncertainty and its impacts, including inflation, market volatility and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates, (xiii) the outcome of any SEC investigations or class action litigation filed against us, (xiv) our ability to hire and/or retain qualified employees and consultants, (xv) other events or circumstances over which we have little or no control, and (xvi) other factors discussed in Loop's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). 