

TOKYO, Dec 14, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has participated in the future generations relations activities (1) where it engages in dialogue with future generations with the aim to promote social well-being. Under the theme of "creating our happiness through technology," Fujitsu will conduct educational support programs to foster the ability to know, think, and create among children who will lead the future toward the realization of a sustainable world. Since 2021, Fujitsu has been promoting projects in Japan with junior high and high school students to help them think about what they want to be in the future, as well as programs to think about approaches to solve social issues, using design thinking and technology. By supporting such activities, Fujitsu puts value in having dialogues with future generations through these programs more than ever, and reflects the knowledge gained in its well-being initiatives. Fujitsu will continue to collaborate with companies and organizations engaged in these activities to provide even more fulfilling programs to future generations, with the aim to create a sustainable world where everyone can move toward their dreams. Background Fujitsu is participating in the well-being initiative launched in March 2021 by Nikkei Inc. in collaboration with Well-being for Planet Earth, a public interest incorporated foundation, and volunteer companies, experts, and organizations. This initiative aims to develop new indicators to measure well-being, promote well-being management, make recommendations to governments and international organizations, and make well-being a global policy goal following the SDGs.



Currently, proactive dialogue between companies and future generations is becoming important in improving the well-being of customers, employees, and society as a whole through business, and in evaluating companies seeking to achieve both sustainable business growth and coexistence with society. In response to this, Nikkei’s well-being initiatives have included "future generations" who are responsible for the future as important stakeholders following shareholders, employees, customers, business partners, local residents, and have developed "future generation relation activities" to continuously interact with them. About the future generations relations activities



- Educational support programs

Fujitsu provides and supports a variety of educational programs that foster the ability to know, think, and create in children, who will be responsible for the future, with keywords such as technology, design thinking, and purpose.



- MIRAI NO KATARIBA program (*a place for dialogue about the future)

In November 2023, in Oita Prefecture, Japan, with which Fujitsu has a comprehensive partnership agreement, an event was held targeting junior high school students. Each student was asked to use “me” as the subject and think about what they want their future to look like and what steps are they going to take to get there.

Fujitsu will continue to learn about different values and mindsets through these dialogues with future generations and apply these learnings to its well-being initiatives. (1) Future generations relations activities: A term coined in Nikkei's well-being initiative that correspond to Investor Relations (IR), an activity for shareholders and investors. It means activities that build relationships with future generations through dialogue with them.



