

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SPRITZER BERHAD is thrilled to announce the debut of its latest palate enticing product, Spritzer Sparkling Lemon at its campaign “Kelas Tersendiri: Kesegaran Semula Jadi” (“Class of Its Own: Naturally Refreshing”). The unveiling event will take place at a roadshow at Piazza, The Starhill, Bukit Bintang, running from 13th to 26th December 2023, between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Spritzer Sparkling Lemon (Image link) Spritzer Sparkling Lemon marks Spritzer’s first flavour extension of carbonated natural mineral water range by the Company since December 2022 rebrand launching of the new packaging under the campaign of “Kelas Tersendiri” (Class of Its Own). The health-conscious choice of beverage boasts zero sweeteners, zero calories, and naturally rich in silica mineral. The drink combines the essence of natural lemon flavours with the effervescence of natural mineral water sourced from the 130-million-year-old rainforest in Taiping, Perak. Model, Actor and Singer, Meerqeen, the Ambassador of Spritzer Sparkling is synonymous with stellar performances which are Kelas Tersendiri (Class of Its Own). Both Meerqeen and Spritzer Sparkling encourage everyone to be in a class their own in 2024. The highlight of the event, “Sparkling New Year Wishes”, provides participants a unique opportunity to reflect on the year 2023 and set new aspirations for the upcoming year together with their loved ones and friends. The event will feature a visually stunning 4-meter-tall Spritzer Sparkling Lemon bottle adorned with screen and LED lights for patron wishes to be displayed, as well as an elegantly lit Christmas tree with a sustainability theme, crafted from Spritzer Sparkling’s distinctive green bottles – both providing the perfect backdrop for Instagram-worthy memories. At the Engagement Activity – Moment 1, share your New Year wishes of love and hope. Tell your friends how much they mean to you, hint at a marriage proposal or simply send a happy message to the world. All wishes appearing on the giant LED screen comes with a uniquely personalised bottle of Spritzer Sparkling. In addition to Personalize Your Own Spritzer Sparkling Bottle!, participants can test their quick response skills by participating in the "Catch the Falling Lemons" game, and redeem a complimentary drink made from Spritzer Sparkling x Monin, a halal multi-flavored French syrup brand, at the "Play, Redeem a Free Drink & Chill" activity. Last but not least, participants can engage in sharing their moments by uploading a photograph or video from the Spritzer Sparkling event on Instagram, tagging @spritzersparklingmy, for a chance to receive a mystery gift through Spritzer's "Snap, Tag & Get!" activity. Indulge in the holiday spirit and New Year aspirations at Spritzer’s “Sparkling New Year Wishes.” Don't miss the chance to experience the unique, zero-sweetener, zero-colouring, zero-calories, and silica-rich Spritzer Sparkling Lemon, promising excitement with every refreshing sip. Get creative and mix it with your favourite drink for a personalized touch! For more information about Spritzer Sparkling (@spritzersparklingmy) on Instagram

Spritzer YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SpritzerGroup

Spritzer Ambassador Meerqeen, Kesegaran Semulajadi: Spritzer Sparkling Lemon! - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6J9zp92dYp8

Spritzer Website: https://www.spritzer.com.my/ About Spritzer Sparkling Spritzer Sparkling fizzes with sparkles and promises more fun and excitement in every refreshing sip. It blends delightfully well with fruit punches and any specialty drinks of your choice. Spritzer Sparkling is indeed a natural & lifestyle drink made with natural mineral water. And now, introducing a new level of zest – Spritzer Sparkling is available in the invigorating Lemon flavor! Elevate your beverage experience with the crisp and refreshing taste that defines Spritzer Sparkling.





