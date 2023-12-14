

Cologne, Germany, Dec 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Cleverbridge, a growth engine for global technology companies, today announced that Malte Gabriel has joined Cleverbridge as Chief Product Officer to strengthen and expand the company's innovative product portfolio. Gabriel will report directly to Radu Immenroth, Chief Technology Officer, and will serve on Cleverbridge's leadership team. Cleverbridge Chief Product Officer Malte Gabriel With extensive product and business leadership experience from Microblink, Apptio, 7Park Data, and McKinsey & Company, Gabriel will be a strong asset to Cleverbridge in executing its ambitious product vision and fueling the next phase of company growth. Gabriel will oversee Cleverbridge's global product organization and will be responsible for a diverse product lineup that includes global payment processing and subscription management capabilities, as well as lifecycle marketing automation and advanced revenue insights with the company's two newest AI-powered products, CleverAutomations and CleverInsights. "We're excited to welcome Malte to Cleverbridge as our Chief Product Officer," said Immenroth. "Malte's proven track record of building and scaling products that excite customers, accelerate business growth, and deliver impact make him the perfect fit to lead our product team and drive innovation in the rapidly evolving eCommerce and customer success landscape. We are very grateful to have his leadership and powerful blend of technical depth, strategic thinking, and business operational experience as we continue to provide exceptional value to our clients." Gabriel is a results-driven executive with over a decade of experience building data-intensive and machine learning-powered software solutions. Most recently, Gabriel served as VP of Product at Microblink, a computer vision startup, where he helped deliver record sales growth for the company's foundational card scanning product while successfully launching a disruptive card verification product in parallel. Gabriel has a bachelor's degree from The University of Amsterdam, a master's degree from The London School of Economics, and will work from New York City where he'll join Cleverbridge's growing East Coast team. "It's a privilege to join Cleverbridge, especially at this moment in the company's history," said Gabriel. "Throughout my career, I have made an effort to lead with empathy and operate with a customer-centric mindset. Based on my initial conversations with clients, it is clear that Cleverbridge has a compelling, differentiated solution that empowers organizations with the latest best practices in growing customer lifetime value. We have a real opportunity to deliver revenue growth on autopilot, and I'm honored to be a part of the journey." About Cleverbridge Cleverbridge makes it easy to maximize customer lifetime value. We leverage deep eCommerce expertise to orchestrate and automate frictionless self-service transactions across the entire customer journey, empowering customers to purchase, renew, and expand subscriptions in 248 countries and territories globally. For more than 18 years, our Growth Engine has integrated payments with subscription management, lifecycle marketing automation, advanced analytics, and partner ecosystems to consistently deliver recurring revenue growth without added headcount. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com. Contact Information

