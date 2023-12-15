RIYADH, Dec 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Saudi Arabia's innovation scene ignited at the DATE Fintech & AI Show: Held at the JW Marriott Riyadh on December 11th-12th, this powerhouse event united C-level executives, industry titans, and global pioneers in fintech and AI. From enterprises and investors to government authorities and tech collaborators, the summit buzzed with a singular mission: propelling transformative solutions across every industry. Underneath the Riyadh skyline, the future of tech unfolded, with groundbreaking applications set to disrupt and redefine countless sectors.





With over 2000 C-suite attendees, the event provided a dynamic platform that propelled insightful discussions through engaging keynote speeches and fireside chats, fostering business growth opportunities in key sectors critical to Saudi Arabia's economic future.

Featuring an impressive line-up of speakers and panelists, the event marked a significant shift in leveraging transformative technologies. Discussions ranged from empowering the kingdom’s future with AI surges to Generative AI for Digital Twins, Regulators as Catalysts for Innovation, Amplifying the fight against Financial Crime, and more.

The fireside chat on 'Cognitive Cities: Science Fiction or Tomorrow’s Future?' between Yousef Khalili, Chief Commercial Officer at Tonomus (NEOM), and Mary Pedler, Founder of Input PR, offered compelling insights into seamlessly integrating technology into daily life.

A pivotal session on the DATE Fintech Stage was the panel discussion titled 'Empowerment Personified: Fintech's Impact on Women-led Enterprises.' The panellists provided insightful perspectives on women's progress advocating gender inclusivity in the tech ecosystem. The deliberations further encompassed strategies for fostering empowerment and inclusivity the innovation landscape.

While speaking about the event, Sonia Shaw, Partner & VP of Global Partnerships at CoinW, said, “DATE KSA showcased innovation, boosting exhibitor visibility and fostering valuable industry connections."

"DATE Fintech Show and DATE AI Show in Riyadh have been nothing short of extraordinary," said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon. He added, "The active engagement and collaboration among industry leaders, tech innovators, and policymakers have opened doors to reimagine the future of financial services and artificial intelligence in KSA.”

In the third regional finals of the Fintech World Cup, organized by Dubai Fintech Summit in collaboration with Trescon at the DATE Fintech Show in Riyadh, 11 fintech start-ups competed for a chance to pitch at the grand finale and secure funding of up to $1 million.

Monak E-Services, a MENA-based migrant fintech, clinched victory at this event. Their specialized focus on providing financial inclusion and essential life services to Middle Eastern workers through a collaborative network marks a remarkable advancement in the realm of innovative fintech solutions.

Sharing his experience at DATE AI Show, Adil Belahouri, Head of AI at Riyad Bank, said, “Excited to join distinguished speakers, discussing AI's transformative impact on the Business Landscape.”

Wael Salloum, Vice President - Data & AI, Careem while speaking about Generative AI said,”Its accessibility, productivity improvements, and equalizing influence parallel the historic role of the internet in shaping a future of increased economic opportunities and growth.”

DATE KSA may be over, but the momentum is just beginning. From Riyadh's heart, a wave of tech-driven collaboration washes over KSA, promising redefined financial services, seamless AI integration, and KSA's rise as a global innovation beacon.

Sponsors & Partners at DATE KSA:

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership.

Our summits, expos, and conferences create real economic impact by connecting and empowering the key ecosystem of government organisations, regulators, enterprises, corporates and more. With the help of our 250+ employees across offices in 6 countries, several of our clients have quadrupled their leads, shortened sales cycles by half or less, entered markets three times faster, closed deals within unimaginable timelines and grown their businesses ultimately. For more information about Trescon visit: www.tresconglobal.com.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Shadi Dawi

Director, Public Relations & Partnership’s - MENA

shadi@tresconglobal.com

+971 55 498 4989

