Shiv Khera's New Book "Live While You're Alive" Launched in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Bestselling author, internationally acclaimed motivational speaker, and thought leader Mr. Shiv Khera officially launched his latest book “Live While You’re Alive,” at a grand event. The book was unveiled graciously by His Excellency Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, marking a significant cultural and literary occasion in the city-state. Adding to the occasion’s prestige were eminent personalities such as Mr. Inderjit Singh, former Member of Parliament, and Mr. K. V. Rao, Chairman of Tata Consultancy. The event drew more than 300 distinguished guests comprising dignitaries, business leaders and educators, all eager to engage with Mr. Khera’s inspiring life-changing message.


“Live While You’re Alive" book by Shiv Khera (3rd from L) launched by His Excellency Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore (2nd from L) along with dignitaries and family

During the event, Mr. Shiv Khera spoke passionately about the core themes of his new book, which focuses on how stress, when unchecked, can severely impact a person’s health, wealth, and relationships. He emphasized that Stress handling is not just breathing and meditation. It has a lot to do with ATTITUDE. “This book is not just about achieving success,” said Mr. Khera, “but also about avoiding pitfalls. It is a guide to turning stress into strength and living with purpose”

The book was earlier launched in India by Dr. S. Jaishankar, Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs, Government of India.

With over 15 million copies sold worldwide, including the globally acclaimed “You Can Win,” Shiv Khera continues to inspire individuals and organizations with his messages on attitude, leadership, motivation, and values. His latest book, “Live While You’re Alive (Subtitle – Take a break before you breakdown” offers practical solutions to day-to-day problems.

Key insights from the book:

  • Stress is both normal and natural
  • It is unavoidable
  • It cannot be delegated
  • If handled properly, it can enhance performance and help achieve new heights

Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, on launching the book, remarked, "Shiv Khera’s 'Live While You’re Alive' is more than just a book—it’s a roadmap to living with purpose and resilience. With his signature inspirational style and practical advice, Khera empowers readers to turn stress into strength and challenges into opportunities. With his signature inspiration style and practical advice, Khera empowers readers to turn stress into strength and challenges into opportunities."

The supporting partners present for the launch were — TiE, Indian Women’s Association, IIT Alumni Group, KRISTAL.AI (Digital Private Wealth Management), ICAI, Indian Scholars Association, BIJHAR and Lions Home for the Elders. The book launch event was seamlessly executed by Mett.AI, the official event alliance planner and media coordinator.

The event concluded with a dynamic audience Q&A session and a book signing, where attendees had the opportunity to interact directly with Mr. Khera.

About Mr Shiv Khera

Mr Shiv Khera is an author, educator, business consultant, and a much sought-after speaker.He inspires and encourages individuals to realize their true potential. He has taken his dynamic personal messages to opposite sides of the globe, from the U.S. to Singapore. His 40 years of research and understanding has put millions on the path of growth and fulfilment. Over 15 million copies of his books have been sold globally including his international bestseller “You Can Win” in 21 languages. His clients include Lufthansa, HP, DHL, HSBC, Canon, Nestle, Philips, Mercedes, Johnson & Johnson, Metlife, and many more. Tens of thousands have benefitted from his dynamic workshops internationally in over 20 countries and millions have heard him as a Keynote Speaker. He has appeared on numerous radio and television shows. Mr. Khera is the brand ambassador of the Round Table Foundation. He has been honoured by The Lions International and Rotary International. His trademark is: Winners don’t do different things; They do things differently. (https://shivkhera.com/about/)

For media queries contact
Ganesh S
Mett.AI 
Ganesh@mettai.world




