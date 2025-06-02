

Caption: NEXX signs joint Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Milaha and KEC.

(From left to right) Mr. Oscar Hui (CEO of NEXX), Mr. Fahad bin Saad Al-Qahtani (GCEO of Milaha) and Mr. Kevin Lam (Director of KEC) HONG KONG, Jun 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – NEXX, a leading AI logistics company based in Hong Kong, is excited to announce the signing of joint Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C. ("Milaha") and KEC (Hong Kong) ("KEC"), to advance innovative logistics solutions and capture the growing e-commerce market in Qatar. Mr. Fahad bin Saad Al-Qahtani, GCEO of Milaha, stated: "Our partnerships with NEXX and KEC mark a significant step in Milaha’s transformation journey. By combining NEXX’s advanced AI and automation technologies with KEC’s extensive cross-border e-commerce expertise, we are unlocking powerful synergies that will enhance our logistics capabilities, expand our global reach, and strengthen Qatar’s position as a regional and international logistics hub. These MoUs reflect our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and supporting the national vision for economic diversification." The MoU with Milaha focuses on the deployment of cutting-edge AI-driven automation technologies at Milaha Logistics City (MLC). This partnership aims to facilitate Milaha’s transition to semi- and fully automated warehousing operations in critical areas such as picking, sorting, forecasting, and order fulfillment. By leveraging NEXX’s mature AI solutions, we will enhance operational efficiency, predictive inventory planning, and order accuracy, establishing a smart and scalable logistics model. Frankie Choy, Managing Director of KEC, stated: “As the e-commerce market in the MENA region continues to expand rapidly, the demand for efficient cross-border logistics and last-mile delivery services is surging. Together with Milaha and NEXX, we are well-positioned to meet this growing demand and deliver exceptional services to our customers.” Through the MoU with KEC, we aim to develop logistics corridors that connect China, Europe and the MENA region, solidifying Qatar’s role as a key hub for fulfillment and cross-border distribution. Our collaboration will capitalize on KEC’s extensive e-commerce expertise and diverse customer base to harness opportunities in the global e-commerce market. As part of this partnership, NEXX and Milaha will work on establishing a dual supply chain hub linking Doha and Hong Kong, enhancing Qatar’s integration into global e-commerce networks. Key innovations will include AI-powered warehouse automation, productivity and safety management systems, and infrastructure enhancements to support bonded, pharmaceutical, and cold storage operations. Oscar Hui, CEO of NEXX, added: “The establishment of a smart fulfillment center in Milaha Logistics City will transform the region’s logistics sector. Our collaboration combines state-of-the-art AI with top-tier logistics services, creating a comprehensive solution that prioritizes customer-centric delivery.” By addressing current gaps in automation and optimizing space utilization, particularly in bonded and cold storage areas, NEXX is committed to enhancing its logistics portfolio across high-growth verticals. This initiative aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 for economic diversification and supports the Belt and Road Initiative. Caption: Mr. Fahad bin Saad Al-Qahtani (right) presented a souvenir to Mr. Oscar Hui (left), symbolizing that everyone sets sail towards success. Caption: NEXX, Milaha and KEC teams attended and witnessed the signing ceremony. Caption: KLN Chief Operating Officer – EMEA Region, Mr. Darren Baker (first of right) and KEC Director, Mr. Kevin Lam (third from left) led a delegation to join the signing ceremony in Qatar. Images Download: https://bit.ly/3HffFtM About NEXX NEXX is a Hong Kong-based AI logistics company, supported by a commercial and R&D hub in Doha, delivering cutting edge logistics solutions across the Greater Bay Area (GBA), Middle East & North Africa (MENA), and Europe. NEXX specializes in industry-focused Agentic AI, a technology designed to automate real-world warehouse tasks with limited human oversight. With Cheung Kong Asset (1113.HK) as a strategic shareholder, the company is driving innovation to enhance supply chain and warehouse efficiency for the ever-changing industry. About Milaha The company was established in July 1957 as the first public shareholding company registered in Qatar and holds commercial registration no. 1. Milaha’s current activities include marine transportation in gas, petroleum products, containers, and bulk; offshore support services; warehousing, port management and operations; logistics services; shipyard; trading agencies; real estate investments; and asset management. About KEC / KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK) KEC is a subsidiary of KLN Logistics Group Limited (”KLN”), an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment. With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations. KLN generated revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

