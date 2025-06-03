Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Revigorate
Revigorate Announces Japan Launch, Asia Office, and New Portugal HQ

TOKYO, Japan / LISBON, Portugal, June 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - APCS Lda, the Portugal-based company behind the luxury travel brand Revigorate, proudly announces three major milestones in its global expansion: the launch of bespoke, high-end Japan luxury travel, the establishment of a new Asia-Pacific operational team based in Manila, and the acquisition of a larger headquarters in Portugal. Together, these developments mark a transformative year for the company as it continues its mission to deliver extraordinary tailor-made vacations to discerning global travellers.


Woman in traditional Japanese kimono walking at Fushimi Inari Shrine in Kyoto

Expanding Into Japan: A Bespoke Gateway to Asia

The launch of Japan as Revigorate’s first Asia destination reflects growing client demand for luxury travel experiences that go beyond the ordinary. Revigorate’s Japan itineraries are designed to immerse travellers in the country’s most exclusive cultural and natural treasures: private geisha dinners in Kyoto, Zen meditation at ancient temples, bullet-train journeys through iconic landscapes, sumo stable visits, sake brewery tastings, and serene stays at ryokans renowned for impeccable hospitality.

This expansion deepens Revigorate’s reputation for designing tailor-made journeys that reflect each client’s unique interests and style, while providing insider access unavailable to mass-market travellers. An example of this destination expertise can be explored in the brand’s Japan luxury travel guide, illustrating the exceptional detail, planning, and care behind every Revigorate itinerary.

Introducing the Asia-Pacific Office in Manila

To support its growing footprint across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, Revigorate has launched a new Asia-Pacific team based in Manila. This team improves service delivery by offering seamless, round-the-clock support for global clients and enables the company to deepen local partnerships with luxury hotels, private guides, cultural experts, and premium experience providers throughout the region.

While the Manila team is already active, the formal incorporation of Revigorate’s Philippine subsidiary is expected to be completed by July 2025. This marks an important operational milestone, ensuring long-term growth and local presence to complement the company’s Portugal base.

A Larger Headquarters in Portugal Signals Continued Growth

Reflecting its strong business performance and future ambitions, APCS Lda has sold the freehold of its long-standing office on Vilamoura Marina and purchased the freehold of a larger, newly built headquarters in the Terraço de Quarteira II development in Quarteira, Portugal. The move to the new office, expected in early Q4 2025 following a custom-designed interior fit-out, will provide expanded space for Revigorate’s growing team and enhance its capacity to deliver premium client service and manage global operations.

About APCS Lda: Commitment to Crafting Unforgettable Travel

Founded in 2017, APCS Lda operates under the Revigorate brand to offer tailor-made vacations across Europe, North Africa, and now Asia. The company has earned recognition from leading industry publications such as Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure for its deep destination expertise, commitment to service excellence, and ability to design bespoke journeys that combine cultural richness, luxury access, and flawless execution.

For discerning travellers seeking expertly curated, high-touch journeys, Revigorate invites them to request a complimentary luxury travel consultation to begin crafting their next unforgettable experience.

