Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 16:56 HKT/SGT
Share:
Traditional Chinese Medicine Consumption Shows Promising Outlook, with Neautus's Market Leadership Becoming Increasingly Evident

HONG KONG, Jun 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In 2025, the policies regarding traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in Mainland China are being continuously optimized, providing broader opportunities for the consumer TCM market. This has led to increased consumer demand and purchasing intentions, offering growth potential for the industry and attracting institutional interest in the sector's value Supported by favorable policies, Neautus's recent submission to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has garnered significant attention.

Currently, many companies that initially planned to list on the A-share market are shifting their focus to the Hong Kong market, with several leading firms such as Laopu Gold, Qunabox Group, APT Electronics, Mokingran, and Mixue Group making this transition. Neautus's situation is similar. Before initiating its IPO plan in Hong Kong, the company had submitted two applications for A-share listings from 2011 to 2023. Considering its future business strategies and an optimistic outlook on the Hong Kong market, the company voluntarily terminated its A-share counseling record in April 2024 and decided to list in Hong Kong. In fact, the choice of the Hong Kong market aligns more closely with Neautus's business and developmental direction.

TCM Decoction-ready Product Market Shows Positive Momentum, with Neautus Securing First-Mover Advantage

TCM decoction-ready products have evolved significantly, driven by technological advancement in processing methods and growing demand for standardized and convenient TCM treatments. These products are gaining broader international market acceptance and expanding rapidly in scale. According to Frost & Sullivan, China's TCM decoction-ready product market is projected to continue its growth at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030 and reachRMB409.7 billion in 2030.

Currently the TCM decoction-ready product market is relatively fragmented, with most market players operating on a relatively small scale and only a few enterprises achieving an annual output value exceeding RMB1 billion. Neautus is one of only three such companies, ranking second among TCM decoction-ready product manufacturers in 2023. Founded by Chairman Jiang Yun, the company pioneered the standardization and scaling of TCM decoction-ready products.

Neautus not only established the first GMP factory for TCM decoction-ready products in China but also serves as a pioneer and active promoter of the standardized and scaled development of this industry. With deep roots in the sector, it holds key core technologies for the production and processing of TCM decoction-ready products, producing high-quality products and leading the market. In 2003, Neautus became the first TCM decoction-ready product manufacturer in China to receive GMP certification from the National Medical Products

Administration (the NMPA).It has since remained committed to promoting industry standardization while steadily advancing its own large scale operations . Furthermore, in response to current trends, Neautus adopts a forward-looking dual-pillar strategy -maintaining its leadership position in the core TCM market while driving disruptive innovations tailored to modern consumers - rapidly establishing a presence in high potential segments

There are over 86,000 small-scale TCM clinics, pharmacies and medical institutions in China, many of which face significant unmet needs in procuring decoction-ready products. Leveraging its dual-pillar strategy, Neautus serves institutional clients, including over 1,000 hospitals and medical institutions, and major pharmacy chains primarily through offline channels. It also supports small pharmacies, clinics and individual practitioners through digital platforms, such as Jinfang Caotang and Jinfang Cloud (online TCM medicine platform), serving 5,200+ customers. This approach enables Neautus to tap into market potential while solidifying its development foundation.

Aligning with Policy and Market Demand, Strong Players Expected to Grow Stronger

The national centralized procurement policy and expanding market demand present significant opportunities for Neautus's future development. The fragmented nature of the TCM decoction-ready product market indicates that, with capital investment and technological advancements, larger enterprises have substantial potential for growth through consolidation or organic growth. Neautus, already possessing considerable scale and a leading position in the industry, is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

The "Opinions on Enhancing the Quality of TCM and Promoting High-Quality Development of the TCM Industry*", released in the first half of the year, proposed "optimizing centralized procurement and bidding policies for TCM, achieving quality at a good price". It explicitly encourages centralized procurement that emphasizes both quality and affordability in the TCM decoction-ready product segment and advocates for the cultivation of well-known TCM brands. This policy allows quality TCM decoction-ready manufacturers to maintain reasonable profit margins. Neautus's high-quality products and strong brand value align closely with both national policies and market demand,under such supportive policy, its market share is expected to further expand, reinforcing its leadership advantage.

By targeting the full spectrum of TCM decoction-ready product market, particularly essential formula decoction-ready products, Neautus continues to consolidate its leading position in consumer TCM. The company's platform"Jinfang Caotang - Expert in TCM Decoction-ready Product Delivery" is designedspecifically for TCM clinics, offering quality TCM decoction-ready products and comprehensive delivery services. This further supports grassroot healthcare institutions and enhances Neautus's market presence.

In addition, the consumer-oriented stocks have always been favored in the capital market, often commanding higher valuation premiums. This is particularly true for leading companies in various niche markets, which possess wide moats and are suitable for long-term investment. For instance, "the first stock of traditional gold" - Laopu Gold (6181.HK) -shifted from the A-share market to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and saw its stock price soar after its listing at the end of June 2024, rising over 21 times to date with remarkable performance. Similar to Laopu Gold's developmental path of "traditional method + modern technology", Neautus follows a dual-driven strategy of "medicine + consumption". Both companies may take different paths, but they converge in being impressive leaders within the consumer segments with amazing potentials. From a value investment perspective, their quality and potential are evident.

As the scope of medical insurance coverage gradually expands, consumer TCM leaders like Neautus can enhance quality and efficiency through refined, intelligent, and systemized operations. This opens new opportunities for sustainable growth and may lead to a 'strong-get-stronger' dynamic. Given these advantages, Neautus's IPO prospects appear highly promising. With deep roots in the industry, Neautus, if successfully listed, is poised to become the first publicly traded TCM decoction-ready product company on the Hong Kong market.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Implementation of Measures to Enhance Our Corporate Value in Connection with Toyota Industries Corporation  
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 6:54:00 PM
Toyota Group to Accelerate Collaboration Towards Transforming into a Mobility Company Through Privatization of Toyota Industries Corporation  
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 6:16:00 PM
Fujitsu accelerates digital transformation of financial institutions with newly systematized business strategy  
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 5:46:00 PM
Fintech Forward Set to Return to Bahrain and Gather the Most Influential Leaders in Finance at its Third Edition in October 2025  
June 3, 2025 17:45 HKT/SGT
Traditional Chinese Medicine Consumption Shows Promising Outlook, with Neautus's Market Leadership Becoming Increasingly Evident  
June 3, 2025 16:56 HKT/SGT
Shiv Khera's New Book "Live While You're Alive" Launched in Singapore  
June 3, 2025 15:00 HKT/SGT
transport logistic and HLPFI partner to launch global project cargo platform  
June 3, 2025 14:04 HKT/SGT
20 Start-ups Showcase at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion in VivaTech 2025  
June 3, 2025 11:57 HKT/SGT
Anime Tokyo Station Launches Official YouTube Channel  
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 10:00:00 AM
Luxren Capital Introduces a New Era in Mobile Trading: Secure, Regulated, and Always at Users' Fingertips  
June 3, 2025 05:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
The World Quantum Summit 2025
23  -  24   July
Singpore
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       