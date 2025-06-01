Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 22:30 HKT/SGT
Global Communities Unite at centralwOrld as Thailand Steps Forward on Global LGBTQ+ Stage with Central Pattana's Pride For All

BANGKOK, June 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On June 1, 2025, Central Pattana plc, Thailand’s leading real estate developer and operator of Central shopping centers nationwide, proudly led one of the world’s largest Pride celebrations as more than 300,000 people gathered in Bangkok for the Bangkok Pride Parade 2025, which culminated in a powerful finale at centralwOrld — now recognized as a landmark of global inclusion.

Marking its 6th year as The Pioneer of Equality, Central Pattana launched Thailand Pride Celebration 2025: “Pride For All”, under the theme “Embracing Freedom,” reaffirming its vision of “Place for All” and its mission of imagining better futures for everyone.

The celebration began with “Love with Pride 2025” at centralwOrld and expanded nationwide across 39 Central shopping centers, making it Thailand’s most inclusive and far-reaching Pride campaign to date - uniting voices from around the world.

A highlight of the campaign is BEYOND THE RAINBOW 2025, a public exhibition inviting audiences to reflect on a world beyond gender-celebrating the historic passing of the Marriage Equality Law and amplifying voices for a more inclusive tomorrow.

With growing international attention, strong support from both the public and private sectors, and recognition by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as an LGBTQIAN+ friendly destination, Thailand is embracing its role as a beacon of Pride in Asia.

The world is already here - and we invite everyone to join us in Thailand next year to celebrate love, freedom, and equality at one of the most vibrant and inclusive Pride events on Earth.




