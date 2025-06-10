Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
UK MOD Signs Protector Support Contract with GA-ASI

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence has signed a support and sustainment contract with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) for logistics and maintenance of the Protector RG Mk1 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) system. The contract - known as the UK Protector Availability and Support Solution or UK PASS - will provide ongoing support for the new Protector RPA systems supplied by GA-ASI and now being operated by the UK's Royal Air Force (RAF). The Protector RPA is based on GA-ASI's MQ-9B SkyGuardian®.

Photo: Royal Air Force

UK PASS is a Direct Commercial Sale contract and includes support for the Protector program's RPA, the Certifiable Ground Control Stations and the Synthetic Training Systems.

"This contract marks an essential milestone in the fielding of the Protector RPA system for the RAF," said Chris Dusseault, Vice President of MQ-9B in Europe. "With the UK PASS contract in place, we can now transition from the test and development phase of the program to training the RAF flight crews for operations."

UK PASS is part of GA-ASI's SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions (SGSS), which provides support for the entire MQ-9B customer base. SGSS is a shared Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) model, with resources such as labor, material, and overhead for maintenance, supply management, and other support functions required to sustain the RPA system, pooled together for use by the entire customer base. This approach provides efficiencies and a lower cost for customers.

"The awarding of the PASS contract marks three years of intensive work between GA-ASI and UK MOD multidisciplinary teams to turn a concept in to a reality. This has generated a first-in class sustainment solution for the Royal Air Force Protector fleet, that exploits contractor owned inventory from a global common spares pool. This contract differs from a traditional spares and repairs contract, achieving economies of scale via a multi-customer common operating model," said Group Captain Rich Cameron - Uncrewed Air System 3 Team Leader.

GA-ASI's MQ-9B is the world's most advanced RPA system, delivering exceptionally long endurance and range. MQ-9B includes the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian® models, with multiple deliveries made to the U.K.'s Royal Air Force (Protector), as well as orders from CanadaPoland, the Japan Coast Guard, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Taiwan, India, and the U.S. Air Force in support of the Special Operations Command. MQ-9B has also supported various U.S. Navy exercises, including Northern EdgeIntegrated Battle Problem, and Group Sail.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle® 25M, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact Information:

GA-ASI Media Relations
asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com
(858) 524-8101

.SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Aerospace & Defence
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
May 9, 2025 00:00 HKT/SGT
UK Certifies Protector As First of Its Kind Remotely Piloted Aircraft
Apr 17, 2025 01:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Announces Technology Investments From Blue Magic Netherlands
Apr 8, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Inks Collaboration Deal With South Korea's Hanwha
Feb 26, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Advances Sub-Hunting With Test of New Air-Dropped Sensors
Feb 19, 2025 15:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI and CAE Sign Long-Term Agreement to Develop the Next Generation MQ-9B SkyGuardian(R) Mission Trainer
Dec 4, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Japan Maritime Defense Force Selects SeaGuardians From GA-ASI
Dec 3, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
15 Companies Pitch Their Capabilities at GA-ASI's Blue Magic Netherlands
Oct 15, 2024 01:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Completes Full-Scale Fatigue Test on MQ-9B for Second Lifetime
Sept 27, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Adds NIDV and NATO DIANA to Blue Magic Netherlands Agenda
Aug 16, 2024 05:00 HKT/SGT
Japan Buys Two SeaGuardians From GA-ASI
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       