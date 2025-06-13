Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 13, 2025
Friday, 13 June 2025, 11:46 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Asia Research & Engagement (ARE)
ARE Expands India Leadership, Strengthens Regional Role in Climate, Energy, and Food System Transition

SINGAPORE / INDIA, June 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia Research & Engagement (ARE), a leading sustainability-focused consultancy and capital markets engagement firm, has expanded its India team with two senior appointments: Shishir Soti, Director, Global Operations and Partnerships and Arun Kumar, Strategic Advisor – Power Markets and Technology Innovation.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Singapore, ARE works across Asia’s key economies – including China, India, and Japan – to drive sustainability outcomes through the alignment of capital markets, corporate strategy, and policy. India’s expanding influence in energy, agriculture, and capital markets makes it not just a domestic focus but a regional anchor for accelerating Asia’s net-zero transition.

“India is already making bold strides on its decarbonisation journey,” said Benjamin McCarron, Founder & Managing Director, ARE. “Expanding our footprint here strengthens our ability to connect investor expectations and corporate ambition across the region, from Tokyo to Bangkok to Singapore. India’s scale and innovation are pivotal to designing future-fit systems across all of Asia.”

Shishir Soti brings more than 25 years of experience to ARE, having held senior positions in banking and financial services at institutions including Standard Chartered and ICICI Bank, as well as senior roles at environmental groups such as the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation and Environmental Defense Fund. At ARE he will help deepen the integration of India into ARE’s regional programmes on financed emissions, sustainable food systems, and transition financing. He will also spearhead stakeholder engagement and fundraising strategy for ARE’s India programmes, advancing efforts to align Indian corporates and banks with net-zero goals.

“India’s ambition to reach net-zero by 2070 has implications far beyond its borders,” said Soti. “Its energy and agricultural transitions will shape supply chains, investment flows, and climate ambition throughout Asia. I’m proud to support ARE’s work connecting policy, capital, and corporate action at this critical intersection.”

Arun Kumar joins ARE with more than 25 years of experience in power markets, technology, and strategy, having held leadership positions at PTC India, HSBC Securities, KPMG and CRISIL where he was consistently ranked among India’s top energy analysts. He will provide strategic insights into regulatory trends, market innovation, and grid decarbonisation.

“ARE’s investor-informed approach has already helped shift conversations in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia,” said Kumar. “India’s power market is on the cusp of transformation, and I look forward to helping shape the trajectory through collaborative engagement and technology foresight.”

Soti and Kumar will work closely with Rituj Sahu, Director – Protein Transition (India), who has been leading ARE’s work on food systems, climate finance, and impact stewardship in India since 2022. Their collective expertise positions ARE to deepen its regional impact across three core pillars: Energy transition and financed emissions engagement with corporates and banks; Sustainable food and agriculture systems, with a focus on the protein transition; Capital mobilisation, bridging global finance with local sustainability outcomes.

The India expansion complements and strengthens ARE’s ongoing work in Singapore, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand – creating a more connected and coordinated platform for sustainable transformation across Asia.

“To solve regional sustainability challenges, we need local intelligence, regional coordination, and global capital alignment,” added McCarron. “India is integral to the systems change ARE is driving across the region.”

About Asia Research & Engagement (ARE)

Creating change through investor-backed engagement. ARE's pioneering approach fills an engagement gap to bring leading investors into dialogue with Asian-listed companies. ARE currently works with investors representing US$10trillion. ARE covers Asian-listed companies from the financial sector, energy-related industries, and food value chains, seeking to advance a sustainable and compassionate Asia.

For media interviews and further enquiries, please contact
Wani Diwakar
Asia Research & Engagement (ARE)
wani.diwarkar@asiareengage.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Asia Research & Engagement (ARE)
Sectors: Daily Finance, Energy, Alternatives, Food & Beverage, Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Asia Research & Engagement (ARE) Links

http://asiareengage.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/asiareengage/

Latest Press Releases
Yee Hop Holdings (1662.HK) Subsidiary APEL Launches Microfactory in Collaboration with HKPC  
June 13, 2025 20:38 HKT/SGT
Jacobson Pharma Announces FY2025 Annual Results  
June 13, 2025 19:16 HKT/SGT
Desert Mirage or Musical Revolution? ESCAPE Records' Secret Vault Opens, Revealing a Hidden Sonic Sanctuary  
June 13, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
Ria Money Transfer's New Approval Enables Digital Salary Payments for Malaysia's Migrant Workforce  
June 13, 2025 12:00 HKT/SGT
TRENDE Announces Strategic Capital and Business Alliance with Tokyu Land  
Friday, June 13, 2025 12:00:00 PM
ARE Expands India Leadership, Strengthens Regional Role in Climate, Energy, and Food System Transition  
June 13, 2025 11:46 HKT/SGT
JBM Healthcare Delivers Strong FY2025 Annual Results, Net Profit Surged 51.2% to HK$197.3 Million  
June 12, 2025 21:07 HKT/SGT
NEFECON(R) and EVER001 Drive Synergistic Progress as Everest Medicines Advances  
June 12, 2025 16:38 HKT/SGT
10 winners selected at 8th edition of Start-up Express  
June 12, 2025 12:29 HKT/SGT
LEGENDARY HUMANITY Announces Strategic Bitcoin Reserves and Enhancements to the VIVI Token Ecosystem  
June 12, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
The World Quantum Summit 2025
23  -  24   July
Singpore
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       